Achhe Din for political parties! Samajwadi Party assets increase by 198 pct in last 5 years, AIADMK witnesses 155 pct growth

(PTI)

The Samajwadi Party witnessed an increase of 198 per cent in its assets in last five financial years. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK’s assets registered a hike of 155 per cent. During this period, Shiv Sena’s assets also rose by 92 per cent. As per a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), assets of 22 regional political parties from the financial year 2011-12 to 2015-16 have increased tremendously. The analysis was made by ADR, on the basis of six major criteria: fixed assets, loans and advances, FDR/deposits, TDS, investments and other assets. ADR also disclosed that the average total assets declared by them increased to Rs 65.77 crore which was Rs 24.11 crore.

However, the SP, the AIADMK, the AIFB and the Shiv Sena were the only major regional parties that showed a steady increase in their annual declared assets. The ADR said in its report that during the financial year 2011-12, the declared asset of the Samajwadi Party (SP) was Rs 212.86 crore. After it came to power in Uttar Pradesh between 2012 and 2015, the count increased by 198 per cent to Rs 634.96 crore during the financial year 2015-16.

Here is the list that showed an increase in the annual declared assets of following parties:

• AIADMK – Assets increased by 155 per cent from Rs 88.21 crore to Rs 224.87 crore

• Shiv Sena – Assets increased by 92 per cent from Rs 20.59 crore to Rs 39.568 crore

• Samajwadi Party (SP) – Assets increased by 198 per cent to Rs 634.96 crore

• YSR Congress and AAP – The average assets increased to Rs 3.765 crore in 2015-16

The report also analysed the assets and liabilities of the Aam Aadmi Party, the Assam Gana Parishad, the AIADMK, the All India Forward Block (AIFB), the DMK, the JKPDP, the Janata Dal-Secular, the Janata Dal-United, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-P, the Lok Janashakti Party, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Shiv Sena, the SP, the TDP, the TRS and the YSR-Congress and others.

Meanwhile, the liabilities were also accounted for all regional parties. The liabilities declared by regional parties fall under two major heads: borrowings (from banks, overdraft facilities and sundry creditors) and other liabilities.

Highest liabilities during the financial year 2015-16 was declared by the TRS of Rs 15.97 crore but the party had declared NIL liabilities during the financial year 2011-12. Second highest liabilities was declared by the TDP with Rs 8.186 crore.