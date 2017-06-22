50 percent concession in Haryana Roadways buses to any destination for senior citizens

Haryana government has decided to allow a concession of 50 per cent in the fares of state roadways buses. (Source: IE)

To facilitate senior citizens, the Haryana government has decided to allow a concession of 50 per cent in the fares of state roadways buses to any destination, including those in other states. At a meeting held here, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also directed the officers to abolish bus pass service for Haryana Roadways for the staff of the chief minister and other ministers working in the Haryana civil secretariat, an official release said. “Passengers availing any concession in the fare of Haryana Roadways buses will have to procure e-ticket through Aadhaar-based biometric identification. This will ensure that the facilities are not misused. This scheme will be implemented within the next four months,” an official release said. The decision was mentioned at a meeting of the transport department presided over by Khattar here today, it said.

Transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar was also present in the meeting, the release said. The chief minister said that while 50 per cent concession in fare was already being given to men aged 65 years and above and women aged 60 years and above for intra-state travel in the buses of Haryana Roadways, this facility would now be extended to include inter-state travel. He directed the officers to issue a notification to this effect at the earliest. He also directed the appointment of drivers and conductors in Haryana Roadways buses through outsourcing until recruitment is carried out, so that all routes may be covered.