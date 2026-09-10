Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and one of the country’s largest private airport operators, has entered into binding agreements to raise ₹9,825 crore ($1 billion) in primary equity capital from a consortium of investors comprising Alpha Wave Global, Premji Invest, Temasek and BlackRock managed funds.

The transaction values AAHL at a pre-money equity valuation of $18 billion and represents one of the largest primary equity investments from financial institutions in India’s airport infrastructure sector.

“The participation of a consortium of long-term domestic and global investors represents a significant institutional endorsement of AAHL’s scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential,” AEL said in a statement.

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Investment to come in three tranches

AEL said that the investment brings long-duration institutional capital into the business at a time when the country’s aviation sector is entering a sustained phase of passenger growth, capacity expansion and infrastructure investment.

AAHL and the investors have entered into a Share Subscription Agreement and a Shareholders’ Agreement pursuant to which the investors will subscribe to new equity shares of AAHL in three tranches, with the final tranche expected to be completed by July 2027. Upon completion of all three tranches, the investors will collectively hold approximately 5.54% in AAHL.

The proceeds will support expansion and modernisation of airport infrastructure across AAHL’s portfolio; accelerate the development of integrated Adani Airport City ecosystems around its airports with development of 22 million sq. ft. of mixed-use development planned in the first phase; and scale up passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses including the ground handling business.

“These investments are expected to increase capacity to serve 200 million passengers annually, deepen commercial monetisation, enhance passenger experience and further strengthen AAHL’s integrated airport ecosystem,” AEL said.

The transaction follows AEL’s ₹15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP) in July 2026, India’s largest QIP by a non-financial corporate.

Adani Airports strengthens partnership



“This partnership marks an important milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform, and we are privileged to have such marquee, long-term investors alongside us on this journey,” said Jeet Adani, Non-Executive Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

He highlighted that the country’s aviation sector is one of the most powerful multipliers of the country’s GDP growth. Every expansion in air connectivity catalyses trade, tourism, employment and regional development well beyond the airport gate.

“With the backing of these partners, we will continue to invest ahead of that growth, scaling our infrastructure, city-side developments and non-aeronautical businesses to build one of the world’s leading integrated airport platforms,” he added.