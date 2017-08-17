34 farmer suicides reported in Marathwada region of Maharashtra within 8 days

Farmers in Marathwada are fearing crop losses due to a dry spell of the last fortnight. (PTI)

Thirty-four farmers committed suicide in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in the last eight days, a government report said today. The region has seen below-average rainfall this monsoon so far. Data compiled by the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner showed that 34 farmers ended their lives in eight districts of Marathwada during last eight days, though the cause has not be ascertained in every case yet. As many as 580 farmer suicides have been reported in Marathwada till August 15 since January 1, Beed district topping the list at 107 suicides, the report said. It also mentioned that kharif crops in the region are in trouble because of lack of rains.

Farmers in Marathwada are fearing crop losses due to a dry spell of the last fortnight. Met officials had predicted good showers after August 15, but the rainfall in the last two days is scattered, said Yogesh Pande, spokesperson of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a farmer-centric political outfit.

The state agriculture department has said that of the 355 tehsils in Maharashtra, 223 have not even received 75 per cent of average rainfall till August 15.