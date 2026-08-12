Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) reported a 14.88% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,589.66 crore, from Rs 1,383.77 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, also increased 14.45% YoY to Rs 5,515.17 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 4,819.01 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, HAL’s net profit declined sharply by 62.12% from Rs 4,196.04 crore. Revenue also fell 60.44% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 13,942.40 crore.

Higher gratuity liability affects employee costs

HAL said the gratuity ceiling for eligible officers and workmen was increased from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh with effect from October 1, 2025.

The company recorded an additional liability of Rs 2.37 crore in Q1 FY27 due to the higher gratuity ceiling.

HAL has announces Rs 35 dividend

HAL said the company has already recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26 in the June meeting, which subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s Annual General Meeting.

The company has also paid one interim dividend of Rs 35 per share already paid by the company for FY26. Together, the total dividend for FY26 stands at Rs 45 per equity share, equivalent to 900% of HAL’s Rs 5 face value.

About HAL

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is a Maharatna public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, and is one of the country’s key aerospace and defence companies. Headquartered in Bengaluru, HAL is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, repair, overhaul, upgrade and servicing of aircraft, helicopters, aero-engines, avionics, accessories and aerospace structures. Its product portfolio includes the LCA Tejas, helicopters such as Dhruv, Rudra and Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), and aircraft including HTT-40, Dornier and Su-30 MKI. HAL also provides maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and undertakes research and development in aerospace technologies.