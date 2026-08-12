India’s retail inflation for the month of July was posted at 4.45%, inching up from 4.38% reported in June. The rise in the inflation level was largely driven by the rise in food items, including ginger, garlic, and onion.

Retail inflation level in rural areas stood at 4.84%, while in urban areas it was reported at 3.96%.

The combined Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), also known as food inflation, increased in July to 5.52% as compared to 5.32% reported in the previous month. Food inflation in rural areas stood at 5.79%, while for urban areas it was reported at 5.05% in July.

With this, inflation has remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% target for two consecutive months.

Housing inflation for July was posted at 2.20%, up from 2.10% reported in June. In rural areas, the housing inflation level stood at 2.80%, while in urban areas it was pegged at 2.01% in July.

“The inflation outlook has improved, supported by a partial recovery in the monsoon and near-normal kharif sowing. Although crude prices remain volatile, we expect them to stay broadly range-bound, limiting near-term fuel-cost pressures,” said Vikram Chhabra, Senior Economist, 360 ONE Asset.

He added that, over the coming months, inflation is likely to edge up from its current levels primarily on account of food prices. ” It should remain below the RBI’s upper tolerance band of 6%. Against this backdrop, we expect the RBI to stay on an extended policy pause,” said Chhabra.