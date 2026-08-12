Murugappa Group owned E.I.D. Parry reported a sharp 42% year-on-year decline in its net profit for the first quarter of the financial year 2027. The company’s net profit was posted at Rs 141.6 crore, down significantly from Rs 246.3 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Although the distillery company became profitable for the reporting quarter, advancing from a loss of Rs 333.3 crore reported in the preceding quarter. The on-year profit decline came largely on the back of limited growth in its core sugar & biofuel and distillery business segment.

The Chennai-based firm posted its consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 at Rs 9,017 crore, up 3.4% YoY from Rs 8,720 crore reported in Q1 FY26. On a sequential basis, its revenue climbed 14.3% from Rs 7,882 reported in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA falls around 13% YoY

On the operational front, EID Parry’s Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 781 crore, down 12.7% from Rs 895 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The company’s sugar and biofuel division posted a Loss before Interest and Tax(LBIT) of Rs. 58 Crore for the reporting quarter against a loss of Rs. 30 Crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

However, the sugar segment’s revenue registered a growth of 18% YoY, driven by higher sales volume. Its revenue for the quarter ended June 2026 was posted at Rs. 410 crore, advancing sharply from Rs 347 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

“The benefits arising from higher sales volumes were offset by increased operational costs, including certain one-time expenses incurred during the quarter,” said Muthiah Murugappan, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

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Distillery segment revenue declines 14% YoY

For the reporting quarter, EID Parry’s distillery business posted revenue of Rs 255 crore, down 14% from Rs 296 crore reported in Q1 FY26. “The decline was primarily attributable to lower off-take of Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) by IMFL manufacturers in Tamil Nadu,” the company’s CEO added.

EID Parry share price

Following the announcement of its Q1 results, the company’s share price fell 2% in Wednesday’s intraday session on the NSE. Over the past one month, its share price has advanced by 2.5%, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 16%.