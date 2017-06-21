Tubelight box-office collections: Salman Khan starrer to be one of the highest grossers of 2017?

Tubelight collections: Salman Khan’s war drama Tubelight is set to be released on June 23, 2017. (Source: Twitter)

Tubelight collections: Salman Khan’s war drama Tubelight is set to be released on June 23, 2017, and the hype around it is very high. Ever since the trailer was released on May 25, the emotional potboiler has garnered enthusiasm around it and is expected to be one of the biggest grossers of this year. Paytm Movies which is the official ‘Ticketing Partner’ of Tubelight and Salman Khan Films has already started the advance bookings across India. In an official statement, Paytm said consumers can buy movie vouchers that can be redeemed while booking tickets and select movie-goers will get an opportunity for an exclusive meet-and-greet with Salman Khan and digital autographed posters and merchandise.

Film critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh also conducted a survey on Twitter asking whether Tubelight can be the highest grosser of this year. The results were of course in favour of the movie as 44% people who took part in the poll responded positively. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight stars Salman Khan and Sohail Khan as brothers and is set against the Indo-Sino War of 1962. The movie also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu, child actor Martin Ray Tangu and late Bollywood icon Om Puri.

The movie has been crafted around brotherhood, with the power of love and faith in one’s loved ones as the central theme. Given Salman Khan’s track record as a box office mammoth and the runaway success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, its is expected that the magic of Salman and Kabir might work again on fans after the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Ek Tha Tiger to make it to the list of the top-grossing Bollywood movies of 2017.

There is also a strong buzz around child actor Matin Rey Tangu who is playing an important role in the movie. The 5-year-old hails from Itanagar and at a recent event, Salman Khan said that he might become as popular as his co-star in “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, Harshali Malhotra. The movie is an official adaptation of the 2015 American war drama “Little Boy”.