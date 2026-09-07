Tata Consultancy Services has launched a new creative engineering studio in London. The 4,500-square-foot facility will operate under TCS Interactive, the company’s design and marketing arm.

The studio was announced on Monday. TCS said it will bring together creative, engineering and industry teams under one roof. The idea is to let clients work directly with these teams on projects ranging from brand strategy to product design, the company said as per the filing.

TCS Interactive expands global creative engineering network with London studio

The London facility follows a similar studio TCS opened in New York last year. Together, the two are meant to form a global network for TCS Interactive. Company officials said the London site will give European and UK clients more direct access to the group’s AI-led capabilities.

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“The UK&I is a vital market for TCS, and this studio reflects our commitment to driving innovation for our clients and AI-led creative engineering. This expansion underscores our confidence in the UK’s strong technology ecosystem and aligns with the government’s vision for fostering innovation.” Vinay Singhvi, Head – UK & Ireland, TCS, said.

TCS plans 5,000 new jobs across UK and Ireland over three years

As per the filing, the studio is one piece of a broader commitment by TCS. The company has pledged to create 5,000 new jobs across the UK and Ireland over the next three years.

“Our vision is to help our clients unlock new growth opportunities by orchestrating strategy, product design, engineering, and insights with an AI-led approach. The London studio is at the heart of this global network of hybrid talent connecting our UK clients to our global capabilities around the world to create and activate new experiences, drive adoption, and sustain growth through insights.” Kamal Bhadada, president of TCS Interactive, said.

The company said it is now prioritising recruitment of staff who combine creative skills with business and technology expertise.

TCS reported over $30 billion revenue in FY26

TCS reported consolidated revenues of more than $ 30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The company operates in 56 countries and runs 194 delivery centres worldwide.

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TCS was founded in 1968 and is part of the Tata Group. The company describes itself as the technology partner of choice for industry-leading organisations worldwide. It has set a goal of becoming the world’s largest AI-led technology services company, helping clients transform across the full AI stack, from infrastructure to intelligence. The company positions its long-term focus on creating value for clients, investors, employees and the wider community as central to its identity.

TCS share price performance

TCS share price has closed down 1.3% on September 7. The company’s share price has fallen 6% in the past month and declined over 24% in the last year.