Tubelight box office collection: This Salman Khan movie turns 3rd highest opening weekend grosser for Kabir Khan, but misses Rs 100 cr mark

The Indo-Sino war drama directed by Kabir Khan is an unconventional Eid release for Salman Khan. (Bollywood Hungama)

Tubelight box office collection: After a weak response at the Box Office on the first two days, Salman Khan starrer Tubelight picked up pace over the fag end of the opening weekend. The Indo-Sino war drama directed by Kabir Khan is an unconventional Eid release for Salman Khan. Director Kabir Khan has movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Phantom, and the much acclaimed Bajrangi Bhaijaan under his name. The weekend BO collection of Tubelight at Rs 64.77 crore makes it the third highest opening weekend grosser, according to Bollywood Hungama. The top two Kabir Khan movies that earned well at the BO crossed the Rs 100 crore mark with Bajrangi Bhaijaan earning Rs 102.6 crore and Ek Tha Tiger earning Rs 100.16 crore over the weekend. Tubelight is based on a war background, a trademark of almost all of Kabir Khan movies but it is unconventional in its genre with adventure and drama, and lesser action.

This family movie also features Sohail Khan, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, child actor Matin Rey Tangu, and Chinese actress Zhu Zhu. The first two days were slow for this adaptation of the American war drama, Little Boy, with Rs 42.32 crore in total. Tubelight, however, did better than Kabir Khan’s Phantom, featuring Katrina Kaif and Saif Ali Khan, whose opening weekend collection was only Rs 33.18 crore.