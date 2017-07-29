Mubarakan box office collection day 1: Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor mints Rs 5.25 cr

Mubarakan box office collection day 1: The Anees Bazmee directorial family entertainer has for the first time featured Arjun Kapoor in a double role and brought out reel life chemistry of real life uncle-nephew in an entertaining way. (Bollywood Hungama)

Mubarakan box office collection day 1: After aggressive promotions, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor starrer Mubarakan has finally hit the screen. The Anees Bazmee directorial family entertainer has for the first time featured Arjun Kapoor in a double role and brought out reel life chemistry of real life uncle-nephew in an entertaining way. Along with it, the film also has a dose of glamour with Athiya Shetty and Ileana D’Cruz. Despite these facts, the film could not garner the kind of audience that was initially thought would come to cinemas and as a result it had a slow start across the country on its opening day. Released across 2,350 screens in India, the film has collected Rs 5.25 crore on the first day of its release, shared trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh. However, Adarsh who had earlier called the movie “FUN-tastic” and further described it “witty and humorous”, said the weekend is crucial for the movie, in terms of box office collection. “#Mubarakan had a slow start… Sat + Sun are crucial… Fri ₹ 5.25 cr. India biz.” posted Adarsh on Twitter. The movie, which has also been released across 475 overseas screens, has secured Rs 8.04 lakh in Australia and Rs 4.60 lakh in New Zealand, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Mubarakan is a family entertainer, based on a Punjabi family. It showcased the funny chemistry of Anil and Arjun who are also uncle and nephews in the film. Though the film did not gain a huge opening in most part of the nation, it witnessed a better number of audience in the North owing to its Punjabi background. Hence Delhi, UP and other Northern circuits have better occupancy but that did not seem to have shot up the overall box office collection.

#Mubarakan had a slow start… Sat + Sun are crucial… Fri ₹ 5.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 29, 2017

When audiences appreciate you and show you their love, you know its a job well done! Kudos #MubarakanFamily pic.twitter.com/U3gyDKOs4Q — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) July 28, 2017

Meanwhile, the star cast is enjoying the release of the film. From Anil Kapoor to Arjun and Athiya, the cast posted thank you notes to the public for appreciating the movie. “When audiences appreciate you and show you their love, you know its a job well done! Kudos #MubarakanFamily,” posted Anil with visuals of himself and Arjun surrounded by fans.