Trump has demanded that Iran pay compensation to American victims of attacks linked to Tehran, turning Iran’s own demand for war reparations back on the country.

The demand comes at a sensitive time, with the US and Iran still trying to find a way to end their five-month military conflict. Iran has been pushing for compensation for the damage caused by the war, while the Trump administration is trying to keep negotiations moving.

In a post on Truth Social on Monday, Trump said he had “instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations.”

Trump was responding to Iran’s demand for compensation, which he described as a new idea that he was willing to use against Tehran.

“I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five months Military Conflict (started because, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON), even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or meetings!” Trump wrote.

I see that Representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran are asking for compensation for the damage done to them during the last five month Military Conflict (started because, THEY WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON), even though it was never mentioned in any of our negotiations or… pic.twitter.com/T16FLILFJB — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) August 10, 2026

Trump lists attacks and deaths Iran should pay for

Trump called Iran’s demand for compensation “an interesting idea” and said the US should make a similar demand. He said Iran should pay compensation “for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous.”

He also demanded compensation for “thousands of others killed in combat.”

Trump further brought up the 2000 bombing of the USS Cole, in which nearly 40 people were killed. However, the attack was carried out by al-Qaeda and not by Iran or an organisation affiliated with Tehran.

“I am likewise demanding compensation from Iran, for all of the people that they have killed and gravely wounded with their roadside bombs and many conflicts, for which they are famous, as led initially by General Soleimani, including the families of those killed on the USS Cole, and thousands of others killed in combat.”

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Trump also said Iran should compensate the families of “the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years.”

He then claimed that another 52,000 people had been killed in the past five months.

‘5200 killed in last 5 months’ – Trump

Trump’s claim about 52,000 deaths has not been explained. Official American and Israeli estimates have put the actual number of casualties at just over 6,000.

“Additionally, compensation should be paid to the families of the hundreds of thousands of innocent protestors that Iran has killed over the last 50 years, not to mention the 52,000 that have been killed in the last five months. I have instructed my representatives to put this firmly into any, and all, future negotiations. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The war has now continued for five months, despite Trump repeatedly saying that Iran’s military had been destroyed.

His latest comments come as negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain uncertain and the US is also dealing with a shortage of military ammunition as the conflict approaches the six-month mark. Though Trump has firmly rejected any claims of shortages.

Iran has six conditions for reopening Strait of Hormuz

Iran has also laid down a list of demands before it will agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. On Saturday, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, announced six conditions that he said the US must meet.

Iran wants the US to stop threatening the country and end insults against Iran’s national and religious values.

It also wants a permanent end to attacks on Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq.

Tehran is demanding that the US lift its naval blockade and pull American naval and air forces out of the region.

Iran is also asking for compensation for damage caused by “imposed wars”.

Its other demands include an end to US sanctions and the unconditional release of Iranian assets that have been frozen.

Iran says Oman deal alone will not reopen Hormuz

Iranian officials said over the weekend that they were close to reaching a separate agreement with Oman over control of the Strait of Hormuz.

However, Iranian officials made clear that such an agreement would not automatically mean the waterway would reopen to traffic. They said Washington would first have to meet all six of Iran’s conditions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important shipping routes, making the disagreement a major issue for global energy markets.

Two-month ceasefire deadline is approaching

Sanctions relief and some form of compensation were expected to be discussed as part of negotiations under an interim memorandum of understanding signed by US and Iranian representatives.

The agreement was reached at the start of what was supposed to be a 60-day ceasefire period beginning in June.

That two-month period is now due to end in just over a week. It remains unclear whether the ceasefire will be extended or whether the two sides will be able to reach a wider agreement before the deadline.

With both Washington and Tehran demanding compensation from each other and Iran setting conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, the negotiations remain on shaky ground.