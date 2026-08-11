South Coast Railway has commissioned an additional loop line and a new electronic signalling system at Gullipadu station on the Vijayawada-Duvvada section, according to PTI.

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The move is aimed at increasing train-handling capacity and improving movement along the route.

The infrastructure upgrade is expected to ease operational constraints on the Samalkot-Duvvada section, where yard limitations had restricted train speeds on the Down line to 80 kmph.

Additional loop line to improve train movement

As part of the project, a 955-metre additional loop line was constructed at Gullipadu station. The existing loop line was also extended by 340 metres, taking its total length to 1,026 metres.

The work included installation of three new track switches and relocation of two others. A switch located on a curve was removed, while the additional track and crossings were electrified as part of the upgrade.

“This upgrade strengthens infrastructure on the Vijayawada-Duvvada section. The additional loop line and new signalling system at Gullipadu will improve capacity and train movement and is a milestone in our continuous efforts towards safe and efficient operations,” Vijayawada Division Divisional Railway Manager Mohit Sonakiya said in a press release late on Sunday.

Electronic signalling replaces old manual panel

The station’s decades-old manual signalling panel has been replaced with the Medha MEI634 Electronic Interlocking system. South Coast Railway said this is the first installation of this system in the zone.

The computer-based system is more compact and is designed to offer improved reliability and easier maintenance compared with the older mechanical signalling arrangement. It uses a dual-redundant architecture supported by a digital network.

Multi-Section Digital Axle Counters have also been installed to improve system availability and safety. The station’s level crossing infrastructure was upgraded with an automatic lifting barrier replacing the earlier manually operated lock boom.

An Emergency Sliding Boom was also provided to enable quicker operation of the gates for road traffic.

The commissioning was carried out during a traffic block between 1.05 pm and 2.45 pm on August 8, following five days of preparatory work. Railway officials said the entire exercise was completed within the planned six-hour window, with only four trains affected during the work.

The upgrade is expected to improve operational flexibility at Gullipadu and support smoother train movement on the busy Vijayawada-Duvvada corridor.