Hate Story 4 movie review: Urvashi Rautela has the oomph, the film has none

Hate Story instalments might not be rich in story, script or screenplay but that was never its selling point anyway. One thing the films are brimming with is skin show, semi-naked bodies and the steamy sex scenes. Hate Story 4 is, therefore, no exception. The Vishal Pandya directorial has been promoted on the lines of love and revenge, much like the last films. Hate Story 4 suffers from the hangover of the last film from the franchise which pitched two brothers against each other.

In this erotic revenge tale, Rajveer (Karan Wahi) and Aryan (Vivan Bhatena) are brothers who happen to fall for the same girl Taasha (Urvashi Rautela). You know which way the film is headed when the brothers’ father (Gulshan Grover) also fantasise the same woman. What an embarrassment!

The film gives beautiful, skimpily-clad women screen time but they do little to add to the value of the script or story. If not predictable, the story has nothing to keep you going (not even the steamy scenes, because that’s just a facade!)

The dialogues are equally cringeworthy. Example: ”Bedroom me kiye hue wadon ki ahmiyat boardroom me nahi hoti.” The screen presence of the actors is but negligible. To top it all, Urvashi Rautela makes it worse with her dull expressions. She looks blank at times, and at some point, even crying becomes a chore for this actress.

Besides, Karan Wahi and Vivan Bhatena have negligible input in the film. After a certain point, the film loses logic and neither the skin show nor the ‘love sex aur dhoka’ theme saves it from its downfall. Though the director serves you a plethora of scintillating scenes to gorge and forget basic logic, that’s hardly of some use.

Take the steamy journey at the risk of suffering major burns!