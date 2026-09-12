Passengers travelling through Ghaziabad Railway Station later this month should check their train status before heading to the station. Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 18 train services because of a 10-day power and traffic block at Platform No.4 of Ghaziabad station under the Delhi Division.

Most of the impacted services will remain cancelled from September 25 to October 4, 2026. However, passengers using the Palwal-Ghaziabad service should note a different set of dates, with the cancellation starting a day earlier.

The disruption will impact services interlinking Ghaziabad with New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, Palwal, Sahibabad, Meerut City and Moradabad.

Why is the 10-day block being taken?

The block is being taken up for maintenance work at Platform No. 4 of Ghaziabad Railway Station. According to a Northern Railway official release, the work involves the “replacement of corroded rails and replacement of broken & hole elongated sleepers” at the platform.

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Apart from the cancellations, the work will also lead to berthing changes for some trains at Ghaziabad during the block period.

Which 18 trains will be cancelled?

Train No. Route Cancellation dates 64426 New Delhi–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64429 Ghaziabad–New Delhi Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64051 Palwal–Ghaziabad Sept 24–Oct 3, 2026 64437 Ghaziabad–Delhi Jn Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64402 Delhi Jn–Sahibabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64411 Sahibabad–New Delhi–Delhi Jn Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64408 Delhi Jn–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64906 Ghaziabad–Palwal Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64419 Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64409 Ghaziabad–New Delhi Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64428 New Delhi–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64431 Ghaziabad–New Delhi Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64432 New Delhi–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64433 Ghaziabad–New Delhi Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64553 Moradabad–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64555 Ghaziabad–Meerut City Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64556 Meerut City–Ghaziabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026 64554 Ghaziabad–Moradabad Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026

Passengers should check the dates against their train number before planning their journey.

Palwal-Ghaziabad passengers should note different dates

Of the 18 services mentioned in the Northern Railway release, 17 will be cancelled from September 25 to October 4.

The exception is Train No. 64051 Palwal-Ghaziabad, which will remain cancelled from September 24 to October 3. Passengers on this route should therefore note that the disruption starts one day before the main-block-period cancellation mentioned for the other services.

Platform changes at Ghaziabad

Passengers whose trains are not on the cancellation list may still need to check their platform for Ghaziabad. Northern Railway stated that there will be berthing changes during the block, with affected trains shifted from Platform No.4 to Platforms 3, 5 and 6.

What should passengers do?

Travellers with journeys scheduled during the affected period should check the latest status of their train before starting their journey, particularly if they are travelling to or from Ghaziabad.

Northern Railway has advised passengers to use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or dial 139 for updates.