Ghaziabad railway station disruption: 18 trains cancelled for 10 days, check full list
Northern Railway cancels 18 train services at Ghaziabad Railway Station from Sept 24 to Oct 4, 2026, due to maintenance at Platform No.4. Passengers should check train status and platform changes before travel.
Passengers travelling through Ghaziabad Railway Station later this month should check their train status before heading to the station. Northern Railway has announced the cancellation of 18 train services because of a 10-day power and traffic block at Platform No.4 of Ghaziabad station under the Delhi Division.
Most of the impacted services will remain cancelled from September 25 to October 4, 2026. However, passengers using the Palwal-Ghaziabad service should note a different set of dates, with the cancellation starting a day earlier.
The disruption will impact services interlinking Ghaziabad with New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Junction, Palwal, Sahibabad, Meerut City and Moradabad.
Why is the 10-day block being taken?
The block is being taken up for maintenance work at Platform No. 4 of Ghaziabad Railway Station. According to a Northern Railway official release, the work involves the “replacement of corroded rails and replacement of broken & hole elongated sleepers” at the platform.
Apart from the cancellations, the work will also lead to berthing changes for some trains at Ghaziabad during the block period.
Which 18 trains will be cancelled?
Train No.
Route
Cancellation dates
64426
New Delhi–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64429
Ghaziabad–New Delhi
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64051
Palwal–Ghaziabad
Sept 24–Oct 3, 2026
64437
Ghaziabad–Delhi Jn
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64402
Delhi Jn–Sahibabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64411
Sahibabad–New Delhi–Delhi Jn
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64408
Delhi Jn–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64906
Ghaziabad–Palwal
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64419
Hazrat Nizamuddin Jn–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64409
Ghaziabad–New Delhi
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64428
New Delhi–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64431
Ghaziabad–New Delhi
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64432
New Delhi–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64433
Ghaziabad–New Delhi
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64553
Moradabad–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64555
Ghaziabad–Meerut City
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64556
Meerut City–Ghaziabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
64554
Ghaziabad–Moradabad
Sept 25–Oct 4, 2026
Passengers should check the dates against their train number before planning their journey.
Palwal-Ghaziabad passengers should note different dates
Of the 18 services mentioned in the Northern Railway release, 17 will be cancelled from September 25 to October 4.
The exception is Train No. 64051 Palwal-Ghaziabad, which will remain cancelled from September 24 to October 3. Passengers on this route should therefore note that the disruption starts one day before the main-block-period cancellation mentioned for the other services.
Passengers whose trains are not on the cancellation list may still need to check their platform for Ghaziabad. Northern Railway stated that there will be berthing changes during the block, with affected trains shifted from Platform No.4 to Platforms 3, 5 and 6.
What should passengers do?
Travellers with journeys scheduled during the affected period should check the latest status of their train before starting their journey, particularly if they are travelling to or from Ghaziabad.
Northern Railway has advised passengers to use the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) or dial 139 for updates.