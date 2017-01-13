Haraamkhor box office collections: Opening day occupancy rate 15%; may earn under Rs 5 cr

The forbidden love story featuring, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.

Haraamkhor: The love angle between Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi opened on a low note with an occupancy of 15% in the morning shows. The concept of the movie is controversial and gives a different flavour to a sweet story that comes with consequences. The censor board has already rated the movie as ‘bold’ as the content of the movie is not something that the Indian audience is ready for. The movie will probably earn roughly under Rs 5 cr.

Watch the trailer of the movie-

Directed by Shlok Sharma, the movie was released after a wait of nearly four years and finally hit the theatres today. The collection of the film can increase if the concept of the film connects with the audience, which is difficult since the Indian audience is not ready to watch something like this. The collection of the movie will be affected by nothing other than its own content.

So far it has received mixed reviews because not everyone is can see the story of a teacher who falls in love with his own student. The movie touches a very sensitive topic which will keep many families away from watching it but Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fan base may hit the theatres in the coming days but it still won’t be able to increase the box office collection of the film.

The trailer of the movie trended on Youtube at number 1 but only time will tell what the future of the movie holds.