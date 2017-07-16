Game of Thrones Season 7 set to begin, here is quick 5.25 minute video recap of season 1 to season 6; WATCH

The seventh season of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones is all set to begin.

The seventh season of the epic fantasy drama Game of Thrones is all set to begin. Before the high-octane drama begins on TV, here is a 5.25-minute long video of Game of Thrones Season 1 to 6 to do a recap before the Season 7 premieres. Game of Thrones starts in India on July 18. On Sunday, actress Gwendoline Christie had said that the epic fantasy drama is one such series that has given due importance to women. The 38-year-old actress, who plays Brienne of Tarth on the HBO show, said GOT has been a game-changer as it gave an arc to its female characters, unlike many other shows on television. “This was a television show that would put women at the forefront. We were going to explore female characters in a way that conventionally doesn’t happen,” Christie said. Now, let’s WATCH this Game of Thrones: Season 1-6 Recap video:-

Also, actor Kit Harington had said the seventh season of the hit fantasy drama series Game of Thrones will be more fast-paced than the previous seasons. The 30-year-old actor, who plays a fan-favourite character Jon Snow on the HBO series, says the upcoming installment will be very different. “This season is really different than any other season because it’s accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you’re used to seeing on ‘(Game of) Thrones’…It’s so different than what everybody is used to. It’s quite exciting,” says Harington, according to a PTI report.