Karnataka has unveiled a 10-year roadmap to increase its installed power capacity from over 39 GW currently to 66 GW by 2030, with the expansion expected to be overwhelmingly focused on clean energy, news agency PTI reported.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Gaurav Gupta, outlined the roadmap at the Focus State Session for Karnataka during Bharat Electricity, POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week 2026 at Yashobhoomi.

“Over the next decade, Karnataka will continue to expand its power capacity while ensuring that this growth remains overwhelmingly green,” Gupta said, according to PTI.

Currently, the state has more than 39 GW of installed capacity, with clean hydro and renewable sources accounting for around two-thirds of its power mix.

Electricity demand is reportedly expected to double over the next decade, driven by industrial expansion, electric vehicle adoption and large data centres in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru.

To meet the projected demand, Karnataka has implemented a Resource Adequacy Plan approved by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) and Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), while also strengthening grid infrastructure and energy storage.

Gupta said the state was advancing the 2,000 MW Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project and deploying large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems at critical KPTCL substations.

It is also expanding the Pavagada Solar Park, scaling up wind capacity and promoting solarisation of agricultural feeders under PM-KUSUM Component-C and the Chief Minister Saura Krishi Yojana.

KPTCL is operating with transmission losses of under 3 per cent and is constructing thousands of kilometres of new transmission lines and super-grid substations, Gupta said.

Karnataka eyes up to Rs 3 lakh crore private investment

Karnataka expects to attract Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 3 lakh crore in private investment in the power sector over the next four to five years, PTI reported.

The state is encouraging greater private participation in energy storage and transmission, as it looks to build infrastructure capable of supporting rising electricity demand and a growing share of renewable power.

Gupta said the state was also simplifying land-related regulations and project procedures and moving processes online to provide investors with a “clear and seamless pathway” for setting up projects.

Focus on battery storage, green hydrogen

Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Ltd Managing Director Divya Prabhu said the state was seeking global partnerships in battery storage, green hydrogen and smart-grid automation.

“Digitalisation will be key to the future growth of renewable energy,” she said.

Divya Pabhu also said that the use of artificial intelligence in power procurement, digital twins, predictive maintenance and asset management.

Prabhu said Karnataka had mapped renewable energy projects and developed a single-window digital platform providing investors with comprehensive information on projects.

“Karnataka is working towards creating a digitally enabled renewable energy ecosystem that is more transparent, predictable and investor-friendly,” she said.

The planned capacity expansion comes as Karnataka seeks to balance rapidly rising electricity demand with its renewable energy ambitions, while investing in storage, transmission and digital infrastructure to strengthen the state’s power grid.