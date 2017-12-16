Fukrey Returns box office collections: Richa Chadda, Pulkit Samrat starrer continues to impress cine goers, earns Rs 53.86 cr

Fukrey Returns Box Office collections (Image Source IE)

Fukrey Returns box office collections: So far it has been good going for Fukrey Returns which has earned some good moolah at the box office. This is the second week since the release of the film and it is garnering a decent sum at the box office. The film has gone past Rs 50 cr mark and inching towards surpassing more records. Fukrey Returns earned Rs 3.31 cr on Friday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 53.86 cr. Bollywood trade analyst tweeted, ” Fukrey Returns shows GOOD TRENDING on second Fri… The absence of major films [till next Fri] has given a boost to its biz… [Week 2] Fri 3.31 cr. Total: ₹ 53.86 cr. India biz… Thu revised biz was 3.90 cr. Week 1 total, therefore, stood at ₹ 50.55 cr.” The film is having a dream run at the box office and has earned more than the lifetime collection of the first instalment. The first part had a lifetime collection of Rs 35 cr.

Fukrey Returns has managed to charm its way through the hearts of the audience with Choocha’s (Varun Sharma) funny antics and Bholi Punjaban’s (Richa Chadha) mean acts. The sequel, contrary to the expectation of most critics is doing much better. If the first instalment was all about the four fukras eliciting laughter galore by their comic timing and clinching storyline, the second fun has surely wowed the audience hence the raging box office collection.

Set in the backdrop of Delhi, Fukrey Returns is the story of the 4 Fukras, their craziness and madness. The first instalment ended with Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) getting arrested by the police and being sent behind bars. But the ‘lady don’ is back again for her revenge from the Fukreys, Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha, Zafar (Ali Zafar), Lali (Manjot Singh). The film is definitely a laugh riot and will you on the floor laughing.

Now, how far this impressive box office run continues is something we have to watch out for. This week is very crucial for