CBSE UGC NET 2017 Answer Key to be announced soon; find out date, other details

CBSE UGC NET 2017 Answer Key: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE UGC NET 2017 answer key in January 2018 on its official website. Students can visit the official website to check the cbse.nic.in. However, the education board today released the question papers of UGC NET exam which was held in November this year. Candidates can download the question paper from the official website. The National Eligibility Test 2017 was conducted by CBSE on November 5 and the education board had released a notification which said the provisional answer sheets will be released in January 2018. After referring to the answer keys, the students can raise their objections, if any. Candidates can visit the official website of the education board to raise the objections. Approximately 9.30 lakh registered candidates had appeared for the CBSE UGC NET 2017 exam. The exam was conducted in 91 cities at as many as 1700 exam centres and the candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness, which was common for all, while the paper-II and the paper III were conducted on the basis of subjects selected by the candidates among the listed 84 subjects.

According to CBSE, approximately 4,09,439 male and 519557 female candidates along with 3 transgenders registered for the exam. “More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam,” a release from CBSE said. An additional time of 25 minutes was also provided to the differently-abled candidates for Paper–I and Paper –II while 50 minutes additional time was provided during paper III to such candidates. It must also be noted that the CBSE will not issue any marks sheet to qualified/non-qualified candidates.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education also announced that it is likely to conduct the class 10th and 12th board examination in the month of March next year, however, the official date sheet is yet to be released by the board. This comes after several reports earlier suggested that the board might prepone the board examination that are to be conducted in 2018 as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation.

No official statement about the board exam dates has been released by CBSE yet. In addition to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also planning to sum up the board examination in one month rather than stretching it till the next, according to media reports. This means that is the exams begin in the first week of March, they are most likely to be concluded by the last week of the same month.