Students beware! CBSE class 10, 12 exam 2018 set to begin in March; why you should worry

CBSE Exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to conduct the class 10th and 12th board examination in the month of March next year, however, the official date sheet is yet to be released by the board. This comes after several reports earlier suggested that the board might prepone the board examination that are to be conducted in 2018 as part of reforms focused on “error-free” evaluation. No official statement about the board exam dates has been released by CBSE yet. In addition to this, the Central Board of Secondary Education is also planning to sum up the board examination in one month rather than stretching it till the next, according to media reports. This means that is the exams begin in the first week of March, they are most likely to be concluded by the last week of the same month.

Currently, the exams begin in the month of March and are concluded by the third week of April. This news will worry students because now they are most likely to get lesser gaps between two exams and that means less amount of time to study! A total of 10.76 lakh students were registered this year for the board examinations, out of which only 10.20 lakh students appeared for the examination. 8,24,355 students in 2017 were able to successfully qualify the board examinations. Students who are prepping to appear for the board examination of 2018 should note that CBSE usually releases the board examination date sheet for both class 10th and 12th on the same day in the month of January.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) recently on November 5, 2017 successfully conducted the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test 2017 (UGC NET) for which approximately 9.30 lakh candidates were registered. According to a press release by the board, “The exam was conducted in 91 cities at 1700 exam centres. The candidates appeared in three papers, paper-I of General Awareness was common for all and paper-II and III were conducted out of 84 subjects selected by the candidates.” It also stated, “Approximately 409439 male 519557 female candidates and 3 transgenders registered for the exam. More than 75% candidates appeared in the exam.”

The Online submission of form by the candidates placed in the category NIOP(Class X), FAIL/COMPARTMENT(Class XII) and those who wish to appear for improving their performance or for an additional subject as a Private candidate for the examination scheduled to be held in March 2018 has been started. Details in respect of students who have appeared in the Board examination held in 2017 examination will be auto-generated in the online system. However, Candidates of 2016 (or prior) will need to submit the details on the online application form.