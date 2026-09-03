Gold Rate Today in India

On 3 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,900 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,160 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹141,075 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 3 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,900 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹17,595 or 12.91%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 12.91% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,900 152,740 1,160.00 0.76% 22 Carat 141,075 140,012 1,063.30 0.76% 18 Carat 115,425 114,555 870.00 0.76% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices have advanced after shedding sharp declines in the previous session, as a soft dollar and a slip in US Treasury yields from multi-year highs accelerated the momentum for the yellow metal. A weak dollar makes greenback-priced assets less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 2nd September 2026: Gold is down by 0.21%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Some market participants scaled down on the probability of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve as US President Donald Trump said the latest attacks on Iran will be short-lived, which helped cool off crude’s rally. However, the majority of traders still expect the central bank to hike rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting.

Over the past one month, gold prices have advanced around 9%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices will extend gains in the near term, driven by dollar softness and easing in US Treasury yields. They add that US economic data, including the payroll reports, will be a key driver for the yellow metal’s trajectory.

“MCX Gold October futures for the second consecutive session may appreciate, and Rs. 153,000/10g is resistance for intraday today. On the flip side, Rs. 152,000/10g is support. Outlook is positive,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 2nd September 2026: Silver is down by 0.12%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 154,100 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,258 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,575 ( 870.00 ) Bangalore 154,020 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,185 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,515 ( 870.00 ) Chennai 154,350 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,488 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,763 ( 870.00 ) Delhi 153,630 ( 1,150.00 ) 140,828 ( 1,054.20 ) 115,223 ( 862.50 ) Hyderabad 154,140 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,295 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,605 ( 870.00 ) Kolkata 153,690 ( 1,150.00 ) 140,883 ( 1,054.20 ) 115,268 ( 862.50 ) Mumbai 153,900 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,075 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,425 ( 870.00 ) Pune 153,900 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,075 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,425 ( 870.00 ) Surat 154,100 ( 1,160.00 ) 141,258 ( 1,063.30 ) 115,575 ( 870.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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