The West Central Railway (WCR) will make changes to the operations of six trains due to non-interlocking work at Pune and Hadapsar yards. The work is being undertaken for commissioning of the third line on the Hadapsar-Pune rail section.

The changes will include short termination, short origination, route diversion and rescheduling of trains associated with West Central Railway. Four services will be partially cancelled on specific sections, while one train will operate via a diverted route and another will depart later than its scheduled time.

Jabalpur-Pune, Rani Kamalapati-Pune trains to terminate at Daund

Train No. 20162 Jabalpur-Pune Express, departing from Jabalpur on September 20, 2026, will be short-terminated at Daund Junction on September 21 instead of Pune. Its service between Daund Junction and Pune will remain partially cancelled.

Train No. 22172 Rani Kamalapati-Pune Express, leaving Rani Kamalapati on October 3, will similarly terminate at Daund Junction on October 4 instead of Pune. Its service between Daund Junction and Pune will remain partially cancelled.

In the reverse direction, Train No. 20161 Pune-Jabalpur Express scheduled to depart on September 21 will originate from Daund Junction instead of Pune. Its service between Daund Junction and Pune will remain partially cancelled.

Train No. 22171 Pune-Rani Kamalapati Express, scheduled to depart Pune on October 4, will also originate from Daund Junction, with its Pune-Daund service partially cancelled.

Pune-Rani Kamalapati Express to run via diverted route

Train No. 22171 Pune-Rani Kamalapati Express will follow a diverted route on September 20, 2026. After starting from Pune, it will run via Lonavala, Karjat Junction, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri and Manmad.

Meanwhile, Train No. 20151 Hadapsar-Rewa Express will be rescheduled on two dates. On September 24, it will leave Hadapsar at 4 pm instead of 3:15 pm, making it 45 minutes late.

On October 1, the train will depart Hadapsar at 5 pm instead of 3:15 pm, resulting in a delay of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Passengers have been advised to check the latest operational status of their trains before starting their journey. Updates can be obtained at railway stations, through the National Train Enquiry System (NTES), Rail Madad helpline 139 or the official railway website.