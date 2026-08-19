Professional services firm EY India has partnered with Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) to launch ‘AI Vibe’, a 12-month training initiative focused on artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for undergraduate students.

Curriculum Scope

The EY-sponsored initiative will be available to SRCC students beginning in their third semester. Selection will occur through written evaluations, interviews, and statement-of-purpose submissions.

Coursework will cover machine learning, generative AI, decision intelligence, data analytics, financial technologies, blockchain, and AI governance. Evaluation will consist of ongoing project work alongside a final examination, supplemented by hackathons and instruction from EY India personnel.

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The launch comes as professional service firms and corporate employers increasingly prioritise baseline digital literacy for entry-level recruits.

Rajiv Memani, chairman and CEO of EY India, stated that foundational AI skills have become necessary for students entering an automated workplace. SRCC principal Prof Simrit Kaur added that the collaboration aims to connect undergraduate academic instruction directly with current corporate requirements.

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EY India previously established an internal training framework, ‘EY AI Varsity’, which the firm reports has delivered tech-focused instruction to approximately 50,000 employees. Globally, EY allocates approximately $1 billion annually towards technology platforms and solution development. The firm also maintains a separate joint venture with Microsoft, the ‘AI Skills Passport’, offering introductory online modules to individuals aged 16 and older.

SRCC, affiliated with the University of Delhi, is currently marking its centenary year.