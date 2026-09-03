Silver Rate (Chandi Price) Today in India

On 3 September 2026, the price of 1 gm of silver was ₹238, and the price of 1 kg of silver was ₹237,760, reflecting a gain of 0.92% compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, the 10 gm silver rate is at ₹2,378.

Silver prices in India are largely influenced by international spot silver rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on silver among other things. Silver Rate Today in India (₹ per 1 gm, 10 gm, 1 kg) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 1 gm 238 236 2.17 0.92% 10 gm 2,378 2,356 21.70 0.92% 1 Kg 237,760 235,590 2,170.00 0.92% More: Detailed tables and charts on the silver rate today in India

Why is the Silver price moving today?

Silver prices have advanced driven by a soft dollar and a decline in US Treasury yields, which fell from its multi-year highs. Yields fell caused by a retreat in oil prices. A weak dollar makes assets like silver less expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

Crude oil prices cooled off from their recent highs as US President Donald Trump announced that Washington will halt attacks on Tehran, following which some market participants scaled back on the expectation of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

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Meanwhile, New York Fed Bank President John Williams said there is evidence that inflation continues to ease, while the impact of the tariff fades. Over the past one month, silver prices have advanced by nearly 13%.

Outlook for Silver Investors

Analysts suggest silver prices may remain range-bound in the near term, driven by the US dollar and key US economic data scheduled for Friday. Additionally, markets will continue to monitor the US-Iran war for further cues on silver prices.

” Immediate support is at $65.500-65.000 (100/200-day EMA), with next support at $63.500-63.000. RSI at 53.69, recovering from its lows, reflects stabilizing momentum after the sharp two-day drop. Bias stays cautiously constructive, with a hold needed to retest $67.000; a slip below $65.000 risks a pullback toward $63,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Silver Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per gm)

City 1 gm(₹) 10 gm(₹) 1000 gm(₹) Ahmedabad 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,381 ( 21.70 ) 238,080 ( 2,170.00 ) Bangalore 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,380 ( 21.70 ) 237,950 ( 2,170.00 ) Chennai 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,385 ( 21.70 ) 238,450 ( 2,170.00 ) Delhi 237 ( 2.16 ) 2,374 ( 21.60 ) 237,350 ( 2,160.00 ) Hyderabad 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,381 ( 21.70 ) 238,140 ( 2,170.00 ) Kolkata 237 ( 2.17 ) 2,375 ( 21.70 ) 237,450 ( 2,170.00 ) Mumbai 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,378 ( 21.70 ) 237,760 ( 2,170.00 ) Pune 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,378 ( 21.70 ) 237,760 ( 2,170.00 ) Surat 238 ( 2.17 ) 2,381 ( 21.70 ) 238,080 ( 2,170.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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