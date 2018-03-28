Defence Expo 2018: Modi government gears up to showcase India as emerging defence manufacturing hub

The focus of the Defexpo 2018 is to mark India as a hub of defence production and as an emerging pioneer in defence exports. The exposition will also mark the initiation of the “Make-II” procedure

The Defence Expo 2018 will be held on 11 April 2018, in Chennai. The exposition will be held for four days and the agenda will be to promote indigenisation of the defence production and promote the ‘Make in India’ campaign in the defence sector. This defence exposition will also aim at import substitution and technology transfer. As the tagline of the Defence Expo, ‘India: Emerging Manufacturing Hub’ suggests that the Ministry pushing for new partnerships with the private sector.

The previous edition of the defence ministry’s biennial exposition was held in Goa. This is the second time that the Defence Ministry will be holding its exposition in Southern India. The Defence Expo is the biggest platform for the industry to showcase its products and offerings for the crucial defence sector of the country. The last edition and this too assume significance given the Narendra Modi government’s aim to push ‘Make in India’ in the defence sector. Sadly, Make in India for the defence sector has failed to take off! From April 2014 to December 2017, a meagre $0.18 million FDI in the defence industry sector has come through.

The Defence Ministry press release said that Defence Expo 2018 will showcase India as a hub of defence production. The exposition will showcase Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s domestically designed and manufactured Tejas and Dhruv which is in both civil and combat variants. It will also showcase the Dornier civilian aircraft which recently received DGCA certification.

The focus of the Defexpo 2018 is to mark India as a hub of defence production and as an emerging pioneer in defence exports. The exposition will also mark the initiation of the “Make-II” procedure, as first released in principle by the government on January 16, 2018. The Defexpo 2018 will brand India as emerging exporter of defence products and will try to synergise all three services through defence production. There is immense prominence given to the both domestic and delegations from abroad to synergise technologies and integrate global supply chain of defence manufacturing

The exposition will also have the world fastest supersonic cruise missile, the BrahMos showcased. It will display all three, surface-to-air, air-to-air and sea-to-air missiles. Pinaka rockets, Akash missile and other aerial weapons will also be an added attraction.

Under the land security systems, the exposition will unveil India’s Dhanush, the 155mm artillery gun. The Dhanush is an Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System developed by the DRDO in partnership with Tata Power SED and Kalyani Group. The Dhanush seeks to put India on the global map in marking India as one of leading manufacturers of small arms. The Defexpo 2018 will also take pride in battle tanks like MBT Arjun, T90, T72 and other Bridge Laying Tanks.

Since the Defence Expo is being held along the Eastern coastline en route Mahabalipuram, the geography will be apt for the Indian Navy to showcase its grand manufacturing capabilities. India will be able to boast its naval vessel designing skills using this landscape. Apart from displaying naval corvettes, frigates, battle warships and destroyers, India will also unveil its manufacturing marvels of the Scorpene-class submarine. The statement also said that the public sector naval shipyards like Mazagon Docks, Goa Shipyards, Hindustan Shipyard and other private shipyards will display their capabilities in manufacturing naval ships. India also boasts that 90 percent of the components in the Indian built ships have indigenous components and that there is a huge demand for Indian built vessels other South Asian, ASEAN and African countries.

The exposition has registered 390 companies so far and has the participation of more than 23 countries. The companies registered are both foreign and domestic. The details of the company registration can be found on the website. The visiting hours for the general public will be between 0900 hours to 1700 from April 11 to 14, 2018 at Arulmigu Nithyakalyana Perumal Temple, Thiruvidanthai, Thiruporur Taluk, Kancheepuram, East Coast Road, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.