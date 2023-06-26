It has now been over three days since the world came to know for sure the fate of the ones on board the Titanic submersible ‘Titan’. While the world was still reeling from the shocking details of the ill-fated mission, a YouTuber, Jake Koehler, has shared a video showing the inside of the submersible which he recorded when he was supposed to take a dive to the Titanic wreckage site in Titan.

When was the YouTuber supposed to go on the Titanic journey?

The YouTuber, who channel’s name is ‘Dallmyd’, said he was supposed to take the ride with his girlfriend as part of OceanGate Expeditions’ Mission lll, days before the firm’s Mission V met its tragic end, in the same Titan submersible which imploded, but his mission got cancelled. In the video he shared, Jake said had his mission not been cancelled, it would have been him inside the submarine.

What did Jake’s Titan submersible video show?

At the beginning of the 26-minute video Jake called the journey to the wreckage a “once in a lifetime adventure”. In the clip he showed people working on the submersible, making sure of its safety.

The video also showed Rush and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolot signing the Mission lll flag along with the other crew members, including Jake. Nargeolot also lost his life during the Mission V.

While Jake’s mission was cancelled due to unfavourable weather, he did take a 3000-feet test dive with Rush. The clip showed Jake standing next to OceanGate Expeditions’ Founder Stockton Rush as he weighed himself before going on the test dive. “If you are a little claustrophobic, this is not the sport for you,” Jake said. There were multiple times when Jake said he was nervous about getting on board.

In the video, we can see Jake and others being bolted shut inside the submersible. After this they were submerged underwater.

“I feel like I dodged a bullet but I also feel very bad for the families who lost loved ones,” Jake said towards the end.

He ends the video saying he wishes he could go back in time and tell Rush and others not to make the fatal dive.