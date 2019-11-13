US warns citizens against travel to Bolivia due to ‘civil unrest’

By: |
Published: November 13, 2019 8:56:50 AM

Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest," the State Department said, adding that it has ordered diplomats' family members to leave and authorized "the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia."

US issues warning to its citizens.

The US State Department on Tuesday warned American citizens not to travel to Bolivia and limited its diplomatic presence in the country due to unrest that followed recent disputed elections. “Do not travel to Bolivia due to civil unrest,” the State Department said, adding that it has ordered diplomats’ family members to leave and authorized “the departure of non-emergency US government employees due to ongoing political instability in Bolivia.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US warns citizens against travel to Bolivia due to ‘civil unrest’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World Bank cuts back project in China’s restive Xinjiang
2Hillary Clinton criticizes UK government for blocking Russian report
3Bangladesh train accident: Crash kills 16 people in Brahmanbaria district