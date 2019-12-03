US President Donald Trump in London for NATO summit amid election race

Donald Trump arrived in London for NATO.
US President Donald Trump landed in Britain ahead of the NATO summit, arriving in London just 10 days before a crucial general election. En route, Trump boasted that he had convinced European allies to boost their defence spending, tweeting: “Since I took office, the number of NATO allies fulfilling their obligations more than DOUBLED.”
