Donald Trump on Friday shared a cryptic message on his Truth Social platform, writing, “World’s most powerful reset,” just hours before fresh diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran were set to begin. The post came as Washington prepared to engage Tehran in Islamabad for peace talks.

US delegation heads to Islamabad

The timing of Trump’s post coincided with JD Vance departing for Islamabad, where he is leading the US delegation. Speaking before leaving Washington, Vance stated, “We’re going to try to have a positive negotiation.” He added, “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand. If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find the negotiating team is not that receptive.” The US team is also expected to include chief negotiator Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Islamabad tightens security

Although the talks are scheduled to begin Saturday,uncertainty remains over whether they will proceed as planned. Islamabad has nevertheless ramped up preparations, declaring a two-day public holiday and deploying around 10,000 police and security personnel across the city.

Ceasefire opens window for diplomacy

The planned talks follow a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran. The war, which began with coordinated US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has already cause destruction and shook global economy.

Regardless of the diplomatic push, significant gaps remain between the two sides. Trump has referenced “a 10-point proposal from Iran,” which he described as “a workable basis on which to negotiate.” However, reports explain that versions of Iran’s proposal include demands such as control over the Strait of Hormuz, war reparations, lifting of all sanctions, and recognition of its nuclear enrichment rights—conditions Washington is unlikely to accept.

The White House later clarified that Trump was referring to a different, “more reasonable” version of the proposal.

Meanwhile, the US is said to have drafted its own 15-point plan, which reportedly includes commitments from Iran to forgo nuclear weapons, surrender highly enriched uranium, accept limits on defense capabilities, and ensure the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Global stakes remain high

The outcome of the Islamabad talks carries significant global implications. The conflict has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage that previously handled about 20% of the world’s oil supply, increasing a historic energy crisis.