At least 27 people were killed in a horrific fire tragedy that engulfed a popular bar in Bangkok on July 13, according to Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told media at the scene. Suriyachai Rawiwan, a Bangkok metropolitan administration official, further added that another 63 people were injured. Of those, 22 were in critical condition, Bangkok’s governor, Chadchart Sittipunt, told reporters.

According to reports, the bar that became the site of one of such deadliest incidents in Thailand’s capital in recent years is named locally as Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao. It is located in the Chatuchak district of Bangkok.

Chilling videos of Bangkok bar fire

A video circulating on X captured the harrowing visuals of the fiery horror as panic-stricken people frantically ran out of the location screaming and falling over each while flames blasted out of the bar. Another clip shared by Reuters triggered the worst possible fears, showing dozens of bodies on the floor while search and rescue efforts continued at the scene.

At least 29 people were killed and many others injured after a fire tore through a restaurant in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district, Thailand. pic.twitter.com/jDLhEyfLYE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 12, 2026

It took about half an hour for the firefighters to bring the fire under control at the site. More photos pouring in from Thailand showed the severely damaged interiors of the pub as the blaze left them completely blackened while ceiling peeled off, according to the BBC’s report.

Upon visiting the scene, Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sittipunt took a note of how flammable interior decoration could have potentially resulted in the fire spreading quickly through the location.

“There are initial, heartbreaking reports that tables selling candy and other merchandise have been set up and obstructing the fire exits,” he told the Daily News. “However, this matter requires a thorough and official investigation by forensic officers.”

Singer Sukanya Wongwongwai, who was performing in the vicinity, claims to have rushed to the scene after hearing the devastating news. As per the Associated Press, several of her bandmates were performing at the local bar. One of them was lost to the blaze, while three others remain hospitalised. Additionally, another member has yet to be located.

“From what I heard from people who were inside, when the fire started everything went dark. The power was out and there was smoke everywhere, so they couldn’t locate other people,” she said, as quoted by AP. This is a developing story.