The Dalai Lama‘s office has issued a statement denying any association between the Tibetan spiritual leader and deceased sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein after several new emails indicated a tie between the duo.

According to the newly released tranche of emails and other documents related to Epstein by the US Department of Justice (DoJ), Dalai Lama’s name was mentioned 169 times in them and it was also indicated that they had met in 2012.

‘Never met Jeffrey Epstein’

A press statement by the Dalai Lama’s office in Dharamshala quashed all such claims.

“We can unequivocally confirm that His Holiness has never met Jeffrey Epstein or authorised any meeting or interaction with him by anyone on His Holiness’s behalf,” it read.

Dalai Lama office issues a statement to refute the claims made against him.



Dalai Lama appears in the Epstein files. pic.twitter.com/sebiTfjzXB — Sthamber (@Sthamber) February 8, 2026

Why was the Dalai Lama linked to Epstein?

Last year, a journalist named Michael Wolff made a notable claim in the ‘Daily Beast’ podcast, recounting various high-profile figures at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse during “salons” or gatherings there.

When listing names, he included the Dalai Lama. Wolff suggested that the reason for the Dalai Lama’s presence was likely financial as many people visited Epstein to try to obtain money or donations from him for philanthropic purposes.

Wolff’s claim was reported and analysed in articles by independent journalist Jacob Silverman in his Substack piece ‘Why Was The Dalai Lama At Jeffrey Epstein’s House?’

Silverman noted that the Dalai Lama’s office did not respond to questions about any potential donations or Epstein links.

Additionally, European media outlet Nexta TV further claimed that individuals described as followers of the Dalai Lama may have also met Epstein.

Dalai Lama’s alleged links with controversial figures

According to Silverman, the Dalai Lama has previously received payments from other controversial figures. In 2009, the Tibetan spiritual leader spoke at an event associated with NXIVM, an abusive sex cult whose founder, Keith Raniere, was later convicted in 2019 on seven criminal charges and sentenced to 120 years in prison.

During the 2009 appearance, the Dalai Lama reportedly delivered a speech and placed a ceremonial Tibetan scarf around Raniere’s shoulders. Silverman claimed that the Dalai Lama received $1 million for his participation in the event.

Disclaimer: The mere mention or naming of an individual in emails, documents, or records does not imply wrongdoing, involvement, or malicious intent. The references cited are part of documents released by official US government sources and do not constitute evidence of illegal or unethical conduct.