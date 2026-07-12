In what is now emerging as one of the largest valuations for a sports team in a control transaction, Indian-origin tech billionaire and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla and his family are on track to purchase the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion. Once the deal earns the NFL’s approval, the Khoslas will become the team’s new controlling owners, thereby sweeping responsibility away from the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, which has owned the NFL franchise since he died in 2018.

His sister, Jody, has been leading the team as executor of the trust. However, she’s long had a directive from Allen to eventually sell the Seattle team and the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers and donate the proceeds to charity.

Last year, Khosla became a San Francisco 49ers limited partner after buying 3.1% of the team in a staggering deal valued above $8.5 billion. Once the Seahawks deal officially passes through the NFL’s checks, the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and the founder of Khosla Ventures will have to relinquish his ownership stake in the 49ers.

Indian-origin billionaire Vinod Khosla behind NFL’s most expensive NFL sale

The Seahawks have especially earned their time in the spotlight this year after being crowned the Super Bowl champion by defeating the New England Patriots in February.

The estate of the late owner Paul Allen confirmed on Saturday (US time) that they had reached a sale agreement with Khosla and his family. Although the official announcement posted on social media didn’t carry any terms of the transaction, sports outlets ESPN and Sportico reported that Khosla’s family was poised to buy the Seahawks in a record NFL deal.

Even across sports, the $9.6 billion sale only comes second to Mark Walters’ purchase of majority ownership in the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers from the Buss family for $10 billion in 2025. While the LA Lakers remain the most expensive sports team ever acquired in a control sale, the most expensive NFL team purchased in a control sale so far has been the Commanders ($6.05 billion), according to Sportico’s figures.

"We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," – @vkhosla on behalf of his family



Learn more about… https://t.co/TwgtXxfzvm — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 11, 2026

The Seattle Seahawks transaction is expected to top it in valuation ranks. Sportico’s numbers indicated that the American football team Khosla’s family is now on track to purchase for a record $9.6 billion in NFL history, which was worth $6.59 billion in 2025. The team was always anticipated to sell for a higher price tag.

ESPN cited sources saying that a late August date has been allotted for owners to hold a special meeting to approve the deal. As affirmed in an official post by the Seattle Seahawks, the transaction remains subject to NFL approval in the coming months.

According to a memo copy of the proposed deal viewed by Sportico, Vinod Khosla’s wife Neeru Khosla will step in as the Seahawks’ controlling owner. Currently, she serves as the co-founder and chair of the education non-profit CK12 Foundation.

Their son, Neal Khosla, the CEO of Curai, will also hold a leadership role in the team, as established in the memo viewed by Sportico.

For the unversed, Vinod Khosla boasts a net worth of $13.8 billion, according to Forbes. He’s quite well known in Silicon Valley as one of the earliest investors in Sam Altman’s artificial intelligence startup, OpenAI.

Officials react

In an official post shared on X, the Seattle Seahawks confirmed that Paul Allen’s estate had entered into a formal sale agreement with an ownership group led by the Khosla family, including Vinod Khosla, for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise. Once the deal is formalised, the Khosla family will become the team’s controlling owner.

Speaking on behalf of his family, the Indian-origin venture capitalist stated, “We are honoured to be entrusted as the new stewards of the Seattle Seahawks. We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organisation and fans everywhere.”

Without speaking further on the details of the team sale, the tech billionaire personally confirmed the news on his social media as well.

“Excited to be part of this great franchise. Also excited to see the money all go to a non-profit,” he wrote on X, reposting the Seahawks’ tweet about the agreement. “Excited to be part of this great franchise. Also excited to see the money all go to a non-profit. No other comments till sale is final.”