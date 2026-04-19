The office of Minnesota’s Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, who has been caught in one too many crossfires with US President Donald Trump and House Republicans, has firmly rejected claims of her millionaire status. Despite previously positioning herself as a multimillionaire in a financial disclosure report filed in 2025, she’s now blamed the “error” on a major accounting slip-up.

Anti-Trump Ilhan Omar says she is NOT a millionaire

Earlier this year, the MAGA leader accused the Somali-born opposition politician of being “complicit” in the Minnesota fraud scheme, a claim that gained quite the attention, especially in connection with last year’s disclosure.

The filing, which can be publicly viewed online, suggested that she and her husband hold assets ranging between $6 million and $30 million. The staggering figures infamously came under scrutiny as they marked a shocking jump from her previous annual filing.

However, an amended filing viewed by The Wall Street Journal indicated that the couple’s assets are worth significantly less than previously and erroneously estimated. As per the revised figures established in the WSJ report, their assets are believed to be just $18,004 to $95,000.

Accounting error was linked to Ilhan Omar’s husband’s businesses

Trump, along with Elon Musk and others, viciously targeted Omar for her supposedly suspiciously obtained multimillionaire fortune as she valued her husband, Tim Mynett’s venture capital management firm, Rose Lake Capital LLC, at $5 million to $25 million, and his winery, eStCru LLC, at between $1 million and $5 million. Notably, those businesses were valued at $1 to $1,000 and $15,000 to $50,000 the previous year.

But with the revised disclosure now in place, the businesses in question have been shown as having no value once liabilities are factored in.

According to the House Ethics Committee’s financial disclosure guidance, lawmakers must report the value of their own or their spouse’s ownership interest in a privately held partnership.

Defending her stance after the disclosure, Omar said in a TikTok video posted in September 2025 that the valuations highlighted the total values of her husband’s businesses. She further asserted that he was merely one of several partners; the ranges did not indicate his ownership stake in the businesses.

“The value range listed for the assets reflects the *full* cost assessment of the businesses, in which my husband is one of several partners, and does not reflect his individual share,” she wrote in the TikTok video’s caption. “Learn to read before you post misleading s–t.”

Although her spokespeople didn’t comment on the issue right at that time, they have now responded in light of the amended disclosure. As quoted by The Wall Street Journal, Omar’s aides said that she couldn’t pinpoint the now-established errors because she is not involved in the variety of businesses backed by her husband. Moreover, they asserted that the Minnesota lawmaker trusted the accountant who listed the figures related to her husband, a former political consultant.

“The amended disclosure confirms what we’ve said all along: The congresswoman is not a millionaire,” said Jacklyn Rogers, an Omar spokeswoman, as reported by The Wall Street Journal. “The congresswoman amended her disclosures voluntarily as soon as the discrepancy was identified.”

New details in Ilhan Omar’s amended disclosure

The amended filing further shows that the 43-year-old vocal Trump critic has $15,001 to $50,000 in student debt and $15,001 to $50,000 in credit-card debt. It also reveals $102,503 and $1,005,200 in 2024 income from the assets she and her husband own, according to the WSJ.

The new filings were prompted by a March letter the lawmaker received from the Office of Congressional Conduct (OCC). Responding to the nonpartisan entity, a Washington lawyer representing Omar said in a letter that inaccuracies made in the filing were unintentional.

“As the busiest of people, it is very common for members and their spouses to rely on learned professionals like accountants to make calculations and determinations that appear on public filings,” the letter said. “While the error is, of course, unfortunate, there is nothing untoward and nothing illegal has occurred.”

Tax documents included with the lawyer’s letter also pointed toward a 2025 email between Omar’s husband and his accountant, stating that the venture capital management firm is valued at $7.9 million and the winery at $1.5 million. As per the WSJ report, Tim Mynett owns roughly a third of both businesses.

Trump vs Ilhan Omar

Having frequently become the Republican president’s target, Ilhan Omar is the first Somali and one of the first two Muslim women elected to the US Congress. The tensions between them recently surged to an all-time high over the two fatal shootings in Minneapolis at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents earlier this year, and the Somali fraud claims.

In January, Trump said that Omar had profited from the social services fraud scandal. A viral social media video by conservative YouTuber Nick Shirley, which was amplified by US Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk and former Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleged that nearly a dozen daycare centres in Minnesota receiving public funds are not actually providing any service.

Consequently, the Department of Homeland Security kick-started investigations into the claims. Among the dozens of people arrested subsequently, a majority of them were Somali Americans, owing to Minnesota having the United States’ largest Somali population.

Trump eventually lashed out and branded the state a “hub of fraudulent money laundering activity.” He eventually also ended protected status against deportation for Somalis in Minnesota. On top of that, ICE also launched Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota’s Twin Cities (the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area).

Then, in January, the POTUS escalated his long-standing feuds with Democratic leaders, including Omar, over the massive welfare and daycare fraud scandal. “The Theft and Fraud in Minnesota is far greater than the 19 Billion Dollars originally projected,” he wrote in a Truth Social post at the time. “The Biden Administration knew this FRAUD was happening, and did absolutely nothing about it.”

Singling out Omar (and Tim Walz), he added, “‘Scammer’ Ilhan Omar and her absolutely terrible friends from Somalia should all be in jail right now or, far worse, send them back to Somalia. Governor Waltz [sic] is either the most CORRUPT government official in history, or the most INCOMPETENT. Even a very low IQ person, of which there are many, should have known what was going on in Minnesota!!!”

Omar, on her part, has repeatedly slammed Trump for what she calls “hateful rhetoric” and blamed him for the rising death threats against her. Responding to his seemingly endless verbal attacks, she has described the Republican leader as a “racist,” “Islamophobic,” “xenophobic,” and “bigot.”