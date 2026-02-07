Millions of Americans rely on Social Security as a critical source of monthly income, whether for retirement, disability, or survivor benefits.

For many, knowing when payments are issued each month is essential for planning bills, housing costs, and everyday needs. In February 2026, a large group of beneficiaries will receive their payments on February 11, but not everyone will be paid on that date, and the timing depends on specific criteria set by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Who will receive Social Security cheques on February 11?

Under the SSA’s payment schedule, most retirement benefits, Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI), and survivor benefits are distributed based on the recipient’s date of birth, according to Fox News.

Beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 1st and 10th of any month are scheduled to receive their payments on February 11, 2026. This pattern, paying eligible recipients on one of the month’s Wednesdays, continues throughout the month, with those born from the 11th to the 20th paid on February 18 and those born from the 21st to the 31st paid on February 25.

Who will not receive their cheques on February 11?

However, some Social Security recipients will not receive a payment on February 11. Individuals who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997 are still paid on the third day of each month, regardless of birth date. In February 2026, these long-term recipients already received their checks on February 3.

Another group that follows a separate timeline is Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries. SSI payments are needs-based and do not depend on past work credits. Typically issued on the first of the month, this month’s SSI payments were made on January 30 when February 1 fell on a Sunday.

Dual beneficiaries, individuals who receive both SSI and Social Security retirement, SSDI, or survivor benefits, received SSI on January 30 and their regular Social Security payment on February 3.

In addition to understanding the payment dates, beneficiaries will see their monthly amounts reflect the 2026 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.8%, which helps protect purchasing power amid rising living expenses. For example, retirees can expect average Social Security payments of around $2,074.53 per month, while SSDI and survivor beneficiaries receive roughly $1,633.48 and $1,622.33, respectively. SSI recipients receive about $737.