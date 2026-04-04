Indian-origin Congressional candidate Jay Vaingakar is facing massive backlash in the United States after a video showed him speaking in Hindi while addressing members of the “desi” community in New Jersey. The controversy began when American commentator Mehek Cooke reacted to the clip on X.

Cooke accused him of not representing Americans, writing that he was “campaigning for their replacements” and not for the country. Her remarks gained attention online, with many users joining in to criticise Vaingakar’s choice of language.

Ad for a congressional candidate in NJ. Not a word of English. pic.twitter.com/JuM45wSD2t — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 3, 2026

Amid the backlash, Vaingakar’s campaign has continued to highlight its early momentum. The 28-year-old has raised nearly $110,000 in the first quarter of 2026, taking his total fundraising to over $260,000.

His team said most of the contributions came from grassroots supporters, with no money from corporate political action committees or special interest groups. Vaingakar said this shows that his message is connecting with voters and that his campaign is focused on accountability to the public.

Social media reactions turn into trolling

The issue soon turned into an online debate, with several users trolling Vaingakar for using Hindi in a US political campaign. A user noted, “Ad for a congressional candidate in NJ. Not a word of English.” Another added, “This is what happens when people don’t assimilate,” noted American Influencer Priya Patel. “Guys, if it helps, he sounds like a British East Indian company officer going to arrest some Indian rebels,” wrote another user. “If you have to do your entire video in a foreign language to capture a foreign demographic who don’t speak English but you know will vote for you because you’re one of them, you know immigration has gone right off the rails,” added another.

A young candidate with policy experience

Vaingakar is a former Biden administration official who worked as a Special Advisor in the US Department of Energy. His work included clean energy policy and efforts to improve efficiency and reduce emissions.

He grew up in New Jersey in a family of Indian immigrants and later worked as a community organiser, focusing on expanding access to affordable energy. He is now contesting from New Jersey’s 12th Congressional District.

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