In its extraordinary journey from an artificial intelligence startup to an AI giant, Anthropic is evaluating a public listing that could arrive as early as October. Ahead of the mega-IPO debut, Claude’s parent company neared a $1 trillion valuation in the latest funding round, which, in turn, boosted the net worth of its co-founders, aka siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei.

With their net worth estimated at $8 billion each, according to Bloomberg, the Anthropic duo breached a new billionaire status milestone in a history-defining transition.

Thanks to their company raising $65 billion on Thursday at a $965 billion valuation, the AI firm’s seven founders, including Dario and Daniela Amodei, entered the list of the world’s 500 richest people. This accounts for the largest number of leaders from a single company to join those ranks in one day in Bloomberg Billionaires Index history.

Anthropic co-founders’ net worth explode after $965bn valuation

According to wealth index calculations reported by Bloomberg, Anthropic founders each own less than 1% of the company. All those behind the firm founded in 2021 trace their professional histories back to OpenAI, their present-day AI rival, which they left after disagreements over the company’s direction.

Thursday’s $65 billion Series H financing round at a $965 billion valuation helped Anthropic surpass its biggest competitor to become the most valuable AI startup. Back in March, Sam Altman-led OpenAI was valued at $852 billion after closing a historic $122 billion funding round.

Although the Anthropic founders’ billionaire status continues to climb, given the company’s rise in an AI-driven world, they’ve already vowed to relinquish most of their fortunes down the line. “The thing to worry about is a level of wealth concentration that will break society,” Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote in an essay dated January 2026.

According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the Amodei siblings’ individual stakes are believed to be worth about $8 billion. On top of that, other co-founders Tom Brown, Jack Clark, Jared Kaplan, Sam McCandlish, and Christopher Olah also joined the business outlet’s wealth list for the first time in light of the company’s near-trillion-dollar valuation.

As reported by CNBC, Anthropic’s rise is largely credited to its popular coding assistant Claude Code. Consequently, figures revealed on Thursday showed that the AI lab reported a $47 billion revenue run rate, up from $30 billion earlier this year, and $10 billion in annual revenue last year.

“Claude is increasingly indispensable to our growing global community of customers, and we work tirelessly to make tools like Claude Code and Cowork more helpful, more powerful, and more adaptable to their needs,” Anthropic Chief Financial Officer Krishna Rao wrote in this week’s press release. “This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier, and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.”

Where does Anthropic’s biggest AI rival stand?

Like Anthropic, the Sam Altman-led AI startup is also looking to go public this year. As of now, an official date has not been set. However, CNBC recently reported that OpenAI could be eyeing September 2026, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Altman’s net worth falls short of matching that of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. According to Forbes’ real-time estimations, the OpenAI boss is worth $3.5 billion, with the platform still listing Amodei’s net worth as $7 billion. The business-focused global media company further highlights that Altman has no equity in OpenAI.

He largely owes his fortune to investments in over 400 companies, including stakes in Reddit, Stripe, and Airbnb, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Amodei siblings’ recent net worth boost ahead of Anthropic’s anticipated IPO aligns with projections that SpaceX CEO Elon Musk could reach trillionaire status as the rocket maker targets a valuation of at least $1.8 trillion, according to Bloomberg. The forthcoming IPO of the world’s richest man’s space agency is poised to be the largest in Wall Street history, aiming for a June listing on Nasdaq, Reuters reported.