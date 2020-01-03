US embassy in Baghdad urges citizens to ‘depart Iraq immediately’

"US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land," the embassy said in a statement.
The US embassy in Baghdad urged American citizens in Iraq on Friday to “depart immediately”, for fear of fallout from a US strike that killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders. “US citizens should depart via airline while possible, and failing that, to other countries via land,” the embassy said in a statement. The US strike hit outside Baghdad airport early Friday but security sources told AFP it was still open to flights.
