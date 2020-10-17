  • MORE MARKET STATS

US Elections: In head-to-head town halls, Biden beats Trump in audience

By: |
October 17, 2020 9:09 AM

Trump had 13.5 million combined on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC, the Nielsen company said.

The Biden town hall, with questions from the audience and moderator George Stephanopoulos, lasted 90 minutes. (Photo source: AP)

It’s not the tally that really matters, but Joe Biden scored something of an upset over President Donald Trump. In their dueling town halls, the Democratic presidential candidate reached more viewers on ABC than Trump did for NBC News Thursday night.

The Biden town hall reached 14.1 million people on ABC between 8 and 9 p.m. and Trump had 13.5 million combined on NBC, CNBC and MSNBC, the Nielsen company said.

Related News

It had been expected that Trump would reach more people simply because it was being seen on three networks. But with a prime-time lineup of liberal opinion hosts on MSNBC, Trump wasn’t particularly welcomed by either viewers or network personnel.

”Well, that just happened,” MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow said as soon as Trump’s town hall with Savannah Guthrie ended, proceeding to launch into a lengthy fact-check.

The Biden town hall, with questions from the audience and moderator George Stephanopoulos, lasted 90 minutes.
NBC had received sharp criticism for scheduling its event at the same time as Biden. It was supposed to have been the night of the second debate, but the independent commission canceled it after Trump balked at doing a virtual debate.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. US Elections In head-to-head town halls Biden beats Trump in audience
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Joe Biden is a disaster, corrupt politician, says Donald Trump
2Twitter CEO says it was wrong to block links to Biden story
3Donald Trump says lungs were ‘a little bit infected’