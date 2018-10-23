UN chief Antonio Guterres for thorough probe into Jamal Khashoggi’s death

UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“The Secretary-General stresses the need for a prompt, thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of Khashoggi’s death and full accountability for those responsible,” his deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The UN issued a statement over the weekend, saying that its chief was “deeply troubled” by the confirmation of the death of Khashoggi. The Secretary-General also extended his condolences to Khashoggi’s family and friends.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Sunday called the killing of Khashoggi a “huge and grave mistake” while insisting on the innocence of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Saudi Public Prosecution announced on Friday the death of the Saudi journalist amid growing pressure from some Western countries on the kingdom to explain the disappearance of the missing journalist following a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.