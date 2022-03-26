Russia fires Kalibr cruise missiles; Donbas plan in works, say Putin’s men; Infosys caught in crossfire – Top War Updates

Russia Ukraine Top News: The Russian defence ministry said that multiple Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from sea today targeting weapons and ammunition warehouses in Zhytomyr and Velyki Korovyntsi areas.

Russia Ukraine War March 26 Top Updates: Has Vladimir Putin been forced to shift goalposts in the face of the robust Ukrainian defence? In the second month, the Russia-Ukraine war increasingly looks like a costly affair for Moscow with no real gains on grounds. In what many are terming as a face-saving exercise, Russian officials say that the phase 1 of the ‘special military operations’ is complete and now the troops will focus on the eastern Ukraine to ‘liberate’ the region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that his forces have dealt ‘powerful blows’ to Russia.

Here are the latest updates on Russia Ukraine War:

1: Not Kyiv, it is now the contested Donbas region that will be new focus of Russian troops, latest reports say. So, has Putin scaled back? Only time will tell. What we know so far is that the Russian troops are not advancing in Ukraine. Part of the reason is the kind of high-tech weaponry support that Ukraine has received form NATO nations.

2: US President Joe Biden is visiting Poland today. Bordering Ukraine, this visit and Biden’s keynote address will outline the strategy by the Western forces.

3: Amid heavy bombing elsewhere, the major takeover by the Russian forces on Saturday remains the troops taking control of Slavutych. It is a small town where the workers of now Chernobyl nuclear plant live. The development has been confirmed by Kyiv Governor.

4: There was a strong buzz around the supposed disappearance of Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu. In fact, Ukraine had claimed that Shoigu had suffered a heart attack. However, today he was seen attending a meeting in video posted by the Russian defence ministry.

5: The UK has announced that it will donate $2.64 million to provide food supply for Ukraine. The decision was made public by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

6: Russia has now increased the frequency of attacks from sea. In a latest statement, the Russian defence ministry said that multiple Kalibr cruise missiles were launched from sea today targeting weapons and ammunition warehouses in Zhytomyr and Velyki Korovyntsi areas.

7: Infosys, the IT giant, has come under scrutiny for its business operations in Russia. It all started with queries being raised against UK’s Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak benefitting from his wife Aksata’s stake in Infosys.

8: Aksata is daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and holds less than 1 per cent stake in the IT major. While Sunak has said that he has nothing to do with Infosys, the company says that it has a very small team in Russia and no ‘active’ business relationships with locals in Russia. It also added that it has already pledged $1 million for helping Ukrainian refugees.

9: Kyiv administration has extended the curfew today.

10: Mariupol officials will once again try to help the evacuation of civilians from the besieged city. Ukraine is in talks with French officials. There are around 1 lakh people still stuck in Mariupol.