U.S. President Donald Trump’s first option with Tehran is always diplomacy but he is willing to use lethal force if necessary, his spokeswoman said on ⁠Tuesday ​as his top diplomat prepares to brief top congressional leaders on Iran later in the day.

“President Trump’s first option is always diplomacy. ​But ​as he has shown … he ⁠is willing to use the lethal force of the United States military if ‌necessary. The president is always the final decision maker around here,” Karoline Leavitt told reporters at the White House.

Last chance for talks?

Iranians are warily waiting for the next round of talks as the United States assembles a massive military arsenal in the Middle East. Many see the negotiations in Geneva this week as a last chance for their ruling theocracy to strike a deal with President Trump.

Iran ready for any step to reach deal

Iran is ready to take any necessary steps to reach a deal with the United States, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said on Tuesday, as the two countries prepare for a fresh round of talks.

The talks are set to take place on Thursday in Geneva, a senior U.S. official said on Monday, with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner slated to meet with an Iranian delegation ⁠for ​the negotiations.

The two countries resumed negotiations earlier this month as the U.S. builds up its military capability in the Middle East. Iran has threatened to strike U.S. bases in the region if it is attacked.

“We are ready to reach ​an ​agreement as soon as possible. We will do ⁠whatever it takes to make this happen. We will enter the negotiating room in Geneva with complete honesty and good faith,” ‌Takht-Ravanchi said in comments carried by state media.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Sunday that Tehran would seriously consider a combination of sending half of its most highly ⁠enriched uranium abroad, diluting ⁠the rest and taking part in creating a regional enrichment consortium – an idea periodically raised during years of ⁠Iran-linked diplomacy.

Iran would ‌do this in return for U.S. recognition of Iran’s right ​to “peaceful nuclear enrichment” under a deal that would ‌also include lifting economic sanctions, the official said.

“If there is an attack or aggression against Iran, we will respond according to our ‌defence plans… A ​U.S. attack ​on Iran is ​a real gamble,” Takht-Ravanchi added.