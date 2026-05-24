Russia used its Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile during a large-scale overnight attack on Kyiv, marking the third known use of the weapon in the four-year war.

Confirming the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the missile struck Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region. Russia’s Defence Ministry later confirmed the use of the Oreshnik and said the strikes targeted Ukrainian “military command facilities, air bases and military industrial enterprises”.

The Oreshnik, which can carry nuclear or conventional warheads, struck the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said on Telegram. Ukrainian authorities said at least two people were killed and 83 others injured in the attack.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 600 strike drones and 90 missiles from air, sea and ground platforms. It added that Ukrainian air defences intercepted or jammed 549 drones and 55 missiles, while 19 missiles failed to reach their targets.

Putin on use of Russia’s Oreshnik

Russia said the strikes were in retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on “civilian facilities” inside Russian territory. Moscow did not immediately give further details. At a UN Security Council meeting sought by Russia, Ukrainian Ambassador Andrii Melnyk rejected the allegations, calling Moscow’s claims “propaganda” and saying Kyiv’s operations had targeted Russia’s war machinery.

The Oreshnik was first used by Russia against Ukraine’s Dnipro city in November 2024 and was later used again in the Lviv region in January. Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the missile can travel at the speed of 12,348 km per hour (10 times, the speed of sound) and can destroy deep underground bunkers. He has also said that multiple Oreshnik missiles fitted with conventional warheads could cause damage.

According to a report published by The Indian Express, the latest attack has again underlined Ukraine’s shortage of air defence systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Kyiv remains heavily dependent on US-made Patriot systems for such interceptions, but its interceptor missile stocks remain limited. Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has been working on a domestic alternative, though officials say it will take more time and funding.

Ukraine’s emergency service said the strikes damaged at least 50 locations across Kyiv, including residential buildings, schools, shopping centres and police department buildings. In the Shevchenko district, a five-storey residential building was hit, killing one person, officials said. Fires continued into the morning as rescue teams searched through damaged structures.