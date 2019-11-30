Paris station partly evacuated over inactive shell: sources

The shell was found as part of a random check at the station
Police in Paris partly evacuated Europe’s busiest train station, the Gare du Nord, on Friday after an inactive explosive shell was discovered in a passenger’s bag, sources said.
The shell was found as part of a random check at the station, which serves as a stop for the Eurostar from London, the Thalys from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and two busy Paris metros.
A source close to the investigation said the man, who was arrested, was a soldier. Arrivals and departures were temporarily disrupted before being resumed later Friday.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.