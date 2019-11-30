Paris station partly evacuated over inactive shell: sources

Arrivals and departures were temporarily disrupted before being resumed later Friday.

Police in Paris partly evacuated Europe’s busiest train station, the Gare du Nord, on Friday after an inactive explosive shell was discovered in a passenger’s bag, sources said.

The shell was found as part of a random check at the station, which serves as a stop for the Eurostar from London, the Thalys from Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands, four suburban train lines, and two busy Paris metros.

A source close to the investigation said the man, who was arrested, was a soldier. Arrivals and departures were temporarily disrupted before being resumed later Friday.