Pakistan doesn’t need Kashmir, Shahid Afridi tells Imran Khan

Shahid Afridi speaking at a press meet in London. (Source: Twitter)

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi has said that Pakistan doesn’t need Kashmir. Addressing a press meet in London, Afridi said that Pakistan is unable to handle the four provinces it has. “Pakistan doesn’t need Kashmir; it is not able to even handle the four provinces it has,” Afridi, who still plays cricket in professional leagues across the world, said.

Batting for Kashmir’s independence, Afridi said that it is painful to see people die in Kashmir and asked that it should be turned into a country. “Say Pakistan doesn’t need Kashmir, don’t give it to India as well, let Kashmir become a country. The people dying there should not die; humanity should stay alive. It pains to see people die there,” he said.

Here is the video –

Pakistan doesn’t need #Kashmir and let Kashmir be Independent: Shahid Afridi Why Shahid Afridi behaving like Kejriwal??pic.twitter.com/Dr54zYVjI8 — Mr. 360′ (@Mr_360Abd) November 14, 2018

This isn’t the first time when Afridi has spoken about the Kashmir issue. Earlier this year, he had tweeted that it is worrisome to see innocents being shot down in the ‘Indian Occupied Kashmir’.

“Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” his tweet read.

Imran Khan, who was elected as the country’s new prime minister in August 2018, has been raking up the Kashmir issue, while also mentioning that Pakistan wants friendly relations with India.

India believes that Pakistan is sponsoring terrorism along the Line of Control (LoC) and many terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ul Dawah (JuD) are operating from Pakistan soil.

It had also given shelter to 2008 Mumbai attacks Hafiz Saeed, who is also a United Nations-designated terrorist. In the past, it has been called out many times by the UN and the United States for having failed to curb terror activities established to have been planned on its soil.