Pakistan-Afghanistan war live updates: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the country is now in “open war” with Afghanistan after fresh airstrikes and cross-border attacks between the two neighbours, according to the Associated Press (AP). The situation worsened after Pakistan carried out strikes inside Afghanistan, followed by retaliation from Afghan forces along the disputed Durand Line border.

His comments were followed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said in a statement that Islamabad had “always sought peace”, but the country’s armed forces will now “firmly confront any aggression”.

Early Friday morning, explosions and aircraft sounds were heard in Kabul, just hours after Afghanistan claimed it had attacked Pakistani border posts. Khawaja Asif wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you.”

Pakistan launches ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’

Pakistan’s military said it launched an operation called “Ghazab Lil Haq” in response to what it described as unprovoked firing from across the border. Afghanistan, however, said its forces carried out “large-scale offensive operations” against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line.

Both countries said they used airstrikes and ground forces. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry claimed its troops captured more than a dozen Pakistani posts and destroyed 19 check posts and two bases, adding that the fighting stopped at midnight. Pakistan denied these claims. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three were injured, while 36 Afghan fighters were killed.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, said 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several were captured. It also said eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 injured. The casualty numbers given by both sides have not been independently verified.

Live Updates