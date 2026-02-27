Pakistan-Afghanistan war live updates: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said that the country is now in “open war” with Afghanistan after fresh airstrikes and cross-border attacks between the two neighbours, according to the Associated Press (AP). The situation worsened after Pakistan carried out strikes inside Afghanistan, followed by retaliation from Afghan forces along the disputed Durand Line border.
His comments were followed by Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who said in a statement that Islamabad had “always sought peace”, but the country’s armed forces will now “firmly confront any aggression”.
Early Friday morning, explosions and aircraft sounds were heard in Kabul, just hours after Afghanistan claimed it had attacked Pakistani border posts. Khawaja Asif wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you.”
Pakistan launches ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’
Pakistan’s military said it launched an operation called “Ghazab Lil Haq” in response to what it described as unprovoked firing from across the border. Afghanistan, however, said its forces carried out “large-scale offensive operations” against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line.
Both countries said they used airstrikes and ground forces. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry claimed its troops captured more than a dozen Pakistani posts and destroyed 19 check posts and two bases, adding that the fighting stopped at midnight. Pakistan denied these claims. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three were injured, while 36 Afghan fighters were killed.
Afghanistan, on the other hand, said 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and several were captured. It also said eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 injured. The casualty numbers given by both sides have not been independently verified.
270 Taliban fighters killed, over 400 others injured in Pakistani airstrikes
Pakistan forces have reportedly killed more than 270 Taliban fighters and injured over 400 others in airstrikes in response to what Islamabad described as the cross-border attack by the Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Flying of drones banned in Gilgit-Baltistan
Pakistan government has banned the flying of drones in Gilgit-Baltistan. The Gilgit-Baltistan police spokesperson said the decision was taken on the instructions of the Ministry of Interior.
4-5 Afghan Taliban checkposts destroyed in retaliatory action at border, says Pakistan official
A senior Pakistani military official was quoted as saying by Dawn that four to five Afghan Taliban checkposts were destroyed in retaliatory action by security action at the Arandu border late on Thursday night.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Taliban says want to resolve issues through dialogue
Pakistan bombed Taliban government forces in Afghanistan's major cities overnight, the first time it has directly targeted its former allies over allegations they are harbouring militants
Further provocation by Taliban will be met with befitting response, Pakistan foreign ministry says
Pakistan foreign ministry has warned Afghanistan against further escalation, warning any attempt to attack Pakistan will be met with befitting response.
Pakistan’s nuclear might vs Afghanistan’s guerrilla mastery: Neighbourhood ‘war’ in numbers
As tension persists, a military comparison between the two countries reflects a vast disparity in conventional power. While Pakistan has a nuclear-armed, structured military, Afghanistan’s Taliban-controlled forces rely largely on captured equipment and unconventional tactics. Read here
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Shehbaz Sharif briefed on Afghanistan situation at GHQ
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been given a detailed briefing on the Afghanistan situation at the army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, according to a statement issued by his office.
The statement quoted the PM as saying: “There should be zero tolerance towards the collusion between Fitna-al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban, and their malicious activities. The acts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna-al-Khawarij against Pakistan are unacceptable.”
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: DG ISPR says Afghan Taliban regime need to make ‘clear choice’ between terror organisations and Pakistan
Pakistan military spokesperson urged Afghan Taliban regime to make a "clear clear"between TTP, BLA, Daesh, Al-Qaeda, terrorists and terrorist organisations and between Pakistan. “Let it be known that our choice is absolutely clear — it will always be Pakistan over everything.”
Line between Afghan Taliban and terrorism ‘blurred’, says DG ISPR
During his press conference, DG ISPR also remarked that it has become difficult to distinguish “where the Taliban regime ends and where terrorism starts”.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: 274 Afghan Taliban personnel killed so far, DG ISPR says
The DG ISPR said that 274 taliban regime personnel and khwarij have been killed” in the operation Ghazab lil-Haq so far. “More than 400 have been injured,” he added.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Pakistan is in 'open war' with Afghanistan, Defence Minister says
As tensions persist, Pakistan defence minister declared Friday that "our patience has now run out" and that his country is in “open war” with Afghanistan.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to travel to Russia on March 3
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif plans a visit to Russia on March 3-5, Russian state news agency RIA reported, citing a Pakistani official.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: 'Protecting every inch of Pakistan is our national duty,' says Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Afridi
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Sohail Afridi addressed rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, emphasising the government’s commitment to security and public safety.
“The recent tension on the Pak-Afghan border is concerning; we are closely monitoring the situation,” Afridi was quoted by Dawn newspaper as saying.
He reaffirmed the government’s resolve, stating, “Protecting every inch of Pakistan is our national duty; we will not allow anyone to compromise the security of border areas."
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: High alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Security has been placed on high alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohmand district amid tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, the Dawn reported, quoting officials.
The report also added that three artillery shells were fired from the Afghan side near an FC camp in the Sheikh Baba area. However, no casualties or material losses were reported.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Karachi on ‘high alert’, security arrangements underway at all sensitive installations
Karachi’s Additional Inspector General Azad Khan has said that orders have been issued to put the entire city on high alert, according to the spokesperson for the Karachi Police.
“The police chief has directed to make security arrangements at all sensitive installations, important government and semi-government offices, important buildings, airports, railway stations, bus terminals and other public places more stringent and effective,” the spokesperson’s statement said.
“Orders have also been issued to increase intelligence in mosques, madrasas, imambargahs and other potentially sensitive areas and to further strengthen mutual communication and coordination at the police station level.”
Khan has also directed district and zonal police officers to tighten patrolling, picketing and blockade measures, while ensuring effective surveillance by establishing specific points for random snap checking.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Pakistani and Turkish foreign ministers discuss conflict
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed the conflict with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, Dar's office said on X.
Dar told Fidan by phone that Pakistani forces responded to "unprovoked Afghan aggression".
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: China calls for ceasefire amid ongoing tensions
China has called for a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding it is talking to both sides to try to end violent clashes that have left Beijing “deeply concerned”, according to AFP.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China was “deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict”, after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan including the capital Kabul on Friday.
China “calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint… achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed”, she told a regular press briefing.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: 'Terrorist' drones brought down in Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera, says Pakistan
Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said that 'terrorists' attempted to launch small drones in Abbottabad, Swabi and Nowshera.
“Anti-drone systems have brought down all the drones,” said the minister, adding that no loss of life was reported.
He said the incident once again “exposed direct linkages” between the Afghan Taliban and terrorism in Pakistan.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: What is the death toll so far?
According to Pakistan’s information minister Attaullah Tarar, 133 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed and more than 200 injured in the fighting.
The Taliban government, however, reported that eight of its fighters were killed and 11 wounded. It also claimed to have killed 55
Pakistani soldiers and captured two military bases and 19 posts.
Pakistan says two of its personnel were killed in the ongoing cross-border clashes.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Afghanistan strikes Pak army camp 5 kms from PM’s office
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Pakistan targets Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia
Pakistan said it struck Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia. Afghan officials reported civilian injuries near the Torkham border crossing after shelling hit a camp for returnees, raising humanitarian concerns amid the ongoing clashes.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: When both nations agreed to ceasefire
In October last year, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire following talks in Doha mediated by Qatar and Turkiye. The agreement came after more than a week of deadly clashes along their 2,600 km (1,600-mile) border.
The talks were triggered by Pakistani airstrikes and Islamabad’s demand that Kabul rein in fighters accused of carrying out cross-border attacks. Afghanistan denied providing havens for such groups and accused Pakistan’s military of spreading misinformation, while allegedly sheltering ISIL-linked militants that threaten Afghan sovereignty.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Karachi stock market plunges amid tensions
The mood on Karachi’s trading floor turned tense immediately after Friday’s opening bell, as investors reacted to escalating military clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The benchmark KSE 100 Index plunged sharply in early trade, reflecting fears of regional instability.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Afghanistan claims ‘large-scale offensive’
The Taliban government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Afghanistan carried out “large-scale offensive operations” against the Pakistani military along the Durand Line, the border separating the two countries. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said the fighting lasted around four hours and involved the use of light and medium weapons. The ministry added that the operation was called off at midnight local time on the orders of the Afghan chief of staff, who said the military had achieved its “specified objectives,” as per Al Jazeera report.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Conflicting casualty figures emerge amid clashes
Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claimed that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and over 200 wounded in ongoing clashes along the border. These figures reflect Islamabad’s account of its cross-border operations against armed groups in Afghanistan. The Taliban government reported eight of its fighters were killed and 11 wounded. It also claimed to have killed 55 Pakistani soldiers, captured two military bases, and seized 19 posts. Pakistan, in turn, confirmed two of its security personnel were killed during the fighting, Al Jazeera reported.
These widely differing reports highlight the difficulty of independently verifying casualties and the ongoing information war between the two sides.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Video shows damage after overnight strikes in Kabul | Watch
A video circulating online shows the destruction left behind after last night’s reported attacks by Pakistan’s military on civilian homes and sites in Kabul.
Video: Damage Left Behind by Last Night’s Attacks by Pakistan’s Military Regime on Civilian Homes and Sites in Kabul#tolonews_english pic.twitter.com/VNMBGsJ2Gs— TOLOnews English (@TOLONewsEnglish) February 27, 2026
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Saudi Arabia engages in diplomatic outreach
After tensions sharply escalated between Kabul and Islamabad, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, said he received a telephone call from Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. In a statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said both leaders discussed the latest regional developments and explored ways to reduce tensions. The conversation focused on preserving regional security and stability, amid growing concerns over the ongoing conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to TOLOnews.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Bajaur attack leaves soldiers dead
Recently, an explosives-laden vehicle rammed into a security post in Bajaur, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The blast killed 11 soldiers and a child. Pakistani officials said the attacker was an Afghan national, further straining relations between the two countries. Following the Bajaur incident, Pakistan issued a formal demarche to Afghanistan’s deputy head of mission in Islamabad. The move signaled official protest and strong displeasure, as authorities blamed Afghan-based elements for supporting or sheltering militants involved in the attacks, Al Jazeera reported.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: Wave of deadly attacks triggers escalation
Pakistan has justified its strikes on Afghanistan by pointing to a recent surge in violence inside its own territory. Officials say a series of deadly attacks, including suicide bombings and assaults on security forces, left dozens dead and pushed Islamabad to take cross-border action, according to an Al Jazeera report.
On February 6, a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque in Islamabad, killing at least 36 people. The attack shocked the capital and raised serious concerns about worsening security conditions. Authorities described it as one of the deadliest incidents in the city in recent months, the report said.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Tensions LIVE: UN Special Rapporteur urges immediate de-escalation
Richard Bennett, the UN Special Rapporteur for Afghanistan, has called for calm amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. He stressed the urgent need to respect international human rights and humanitarian law, particularly to ensure the protection of civilians caught in the cross-border violence.
Posting on X, Bennett said, “Immediate de-escalation is essential,” highlighting growing global concern over the unfolding conflict. His appeal follows similar statements from Antonio Guterres and Volker Turk, who have both urged restraint and adherence to international law.
Once again I call for calm and respect for international human rights & humanitarian law, in particular the protection of civilians, in the current tensions between #pakistan and #afghanistan which have very regrettably flowed into violence. Immediate de-escalation is essential— UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) February 27, 2026