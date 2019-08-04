Ohio shooting: At least 9 killed, 16 injured in second mass shooting in US

A police officer is seen after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. (Reuters)

Nine people have been killed and at least 16 injured in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, news agency Associated Press reported. This is the second mass shooting in the USA after 20 people were killed in Texas when a 21-year-old opened fire at a crowded Walmart store.

Dayton police tweeted that the active shooter situation began at 1.22 am in the Oregon district. “We had officers in the immediate vicinity when this shooting began and were able to respond and put an end to it quickly,” the police said.

The police also confirmed that the shooter had been killed. “The shooter is deceased. There are 9 others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,” Dayton police tweeted.

The Oregon District is a historic neighborhood near downtown Dayton that’s home to entertainment options, including bars, restaurants and theaters. Police have not said where in the district the shooting took place.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.