Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and US President Donald Trump remain largely on the same page about the war with Iran, even though they may disagree on some tactical issues.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Netanyahu discussed his relationship with Trump, concerns over global oil supplies, and Israel’s position as an investment destination. The interview came shortly after reports claimed that Trump had used strong language during a phone call with Netanyahu over Israel’s continued military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Netanyahu on his relationship with Trump

Asked about his ties with the US president, Netanyahu said that while he and Trump may not always agree on every military or diplomatic move, they share the same broader goals. “We may have tactical disagreements,” Netanyahu said, but added that the two leaders “agree on many things.”

Netanyahu appeared unconcerned by reports of friction between the two leaders. “Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements,” Netanyahu said. “We always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends.”

The Israeli prime minister added that he and Trump can “disagree in the morning” and find themselves in agreement by the afternoon.

He described Iran as an existential threat not only to Israel but also to the United States. Netanyahu said it remains important to stop the Islamic Republic from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Trump admits he was upset

Recently, Trump was asked about an Axios report claiming he had called Netanyahu “effing crazy” and accused him of being ungrateful during a phone conversation on Monday.

“I did,” Trump said during an interview on the Pod Force One podcast that aired on Wednesday. At the same time, Trump suggested that he was not truly angry with the Israeli leader. “I wouldn’t say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know,” Trump said.

Despite the disagreement, Trump made it clear that his overall relationship with Netanyahu remains positive. “I like Bibi a lot. And I work very well with him,” he added.

Netanyahu pushes back against criticism

The Israeli leader also addressed growing international criticism of Israel’s actions during the war. Netanyahu argued that Israel is facing a separate battle in the information space, saying the country is being targeted by “horrendously unfair and fraudulent lies.”

According to Netanyahu, Israel needs to improve its efforts in the “digital information battle.” “The question is, do you succumb to the lies? No, I protect my people,” he said. “They hate us because we do defend ourselves. What do we do? Stop defending ourselves? Of course not — we have to fight.”

Experts see signs of friction

Some analysts believe the reported phone call shows growing frustration inside the White House. Brett Bruen, a former diplomat and president of crisis communications firm Global Situation Room, told the BBC that Netanyahu has a long record of pursuing his own strategy regardless of pressure from Washington.

“Netanyahu has a long history of doing his own dance, irrespective of what he has heard from Washington,” Bruen said.

He argued that Trump is now learning how difficult it can be to work with a leader whose priorities do not always match those of the United States.

“Trump… decided to take the plunge with him, and is now learning a really hard lesson about what happens when you get into war with a pretty mercurial leader that has an agenda which doesn’t always align with your own priorities,” Bruen said.

The disagreement comes as public opinion in America appears to be shifting. A poll by Pew Research Centre released in April found that 60% of Americans now have a negative view of Israel. Before the war between Israel and Hamas began in 2023, that figure stood at 42%.