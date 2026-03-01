Eighty-four students from Pune’s Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) are currently stuck in Dubai after tensions in West Asia worsened following US and Israeli attacks on Iran. The sudden rise in conflict led to the closure of airspace and cancellation of flights. The group, which includes MBA students and faculty members, had travelled to Dubai for a five-day academic study tour, according to a Hindustan Times report.

As per officials from the institute, 40 students were supposed to return to Pune on Saturday, while the remaining 44 were scheduled to fly back on Sunday. Neither group could board their return flights as the Middle East have closed airspace due to the ‘war’ situation, the report mentioned.

“All the students and staff members are safe. They have been shifted to a hotel in Dubai, and we are in constant touch with them,” the news outlet reported, quoting ISBS dean Janardhan Pawar.

1,200 Indian students still in Iran, says J&K students association

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (J&KSA) claimed that around 1,200 Indian students are still in Iran after US and Israeli strikes began on Saturday.

The National Convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging urgent intervention for the safety and possible evacuation of about 1,200 Kashmiri students currently in Iran. In his letter, Khuehami highlighted growing fears among the students and their families, particularly in the Kashmir Valley, and appealed to the Indian government to open diplomatic channels to facilitate the immediate return of those stranded in the conflict-affected regions of Iran.

Faizan Nabi, 22, who is the Iran coordinator of J&KSA and a third-semester MBBS student at Kerman University of Medical Sciences in southwestern Iran, told The Times of India that nearly half of the Indian students had already returned home. This came after the Indian embassy in Tehran issued an advisory on February 23 asking Indian nationals to leave the country through available means.

However, many students decided to stay back because they are scheduled to appear for two important exams conducted by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on March 5. These include a comprehensive general science test and another exam linked to internship eligibility under the MBBS course.

Most of the Indians currently in Iran are medical students studying at universities across different provinces. A large number of them are from Jammu and Kashmir, along with students from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and other states.

India issues advisory for foreign nationals

India has also issued an advisory on March 1 for the foreign nationals stranded in the country and forced to change their travel plans due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region.

“All foreign nationals in India, who have had to change their travel plans due to the ongoing developments in the West Asia region and need assistance with extension of their visa or to regularise their stay, are requested to contact the nearest Foreigners Regional Registration Office ( FRRO),” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

This advisory comes at a time when several flights have been cancelled because of the conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted many international flight routes. Major airports in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, suspended operations after Iran launched attacks on US facilities following the Israel-US strikes on Sunday.

Over 700 flights suspended across the Gulf

Earlier, the Khaleej Times reported that more than 700 flights across the Gulf and Middle East were suspended on Sunday due to the rising tensions, and the number was expected to increase during the day.

Flight operations at Dubai International Airport also remain suspended. Authorities said that an Iranian drone hit the airport, causing “limited damage” to one of the terminal buildings.