Man ‘neutralised’ after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

A man was shot and killed by officers on Friday after stabbing passers-by at a park in a suburb south of Paris, police and sources close to the inquiry said.

The man had attacked “several people” in a park in Villejuif before he was “neutralised,” the Paris police department said.

Sources told AFP two people were injured in the attack and the assailant killed.