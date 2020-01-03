Man ‘neutralised’ after stabbing passers-by in Paris suburb: Police

Updated: January 3, 2020 9:00:23 PM

A man was shot and killed by officers on Friday after stabbing passers-by at a park in a suburb south of Paris.

stabbing, parisThe man had attacked “several people” in a park in Villejuif before he was “neutralised,” the Paris police department said.

A man was shot and killed by officers on Friday after stabbing passers-by at a park in a suburb south of Paris, police and sources close to the inquiry said.

The man had attacked “several people” in a park in Villejuif before he was “neutralised,” the Paris police department said.

Sources told AFP two people were injured in the attack and the assailant killed.

